Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) congratulates Cynthia Dyson after 33 years and nine months of working with St. Mary's County government. Dyson is retiring after working with the sheriff's office and corrections for 15 years and then 18 years as a fiscal specialist or technician with the finance department and treasurer's office.
Bob Kelly, St. Mary's County's chief information officer, speaks about a memorandum of understanding between the county and ThinkBig Networks on Oct. 25.
Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean
Another broadband company looks to eventually be coming to St. Mary's County after the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with ThinkBig Networks LLC on Oct. 25.
Bob Kelly, the county's chief information officer, noted that the memorandum is just the first step to bring in another broadband internet provider.
He noted that the Brooklandville company currently is working with four Maryland counties, including Charles, Hartford, Kent and Queen Anne's.
"We're actually leveraging off the work they're doing in Charles County," Kelly said, referring to the company's work over the past couple of years to bring broadband internet to Cobb Neck, Nanjemoy and other rural areas to the north of St. Mary's County.
Kelly said the memorandum gets a partnership going for "last mile" projects. "They would need to do design" work, he said. Kelly believes ThinkBig would build off fiber-optic cable that's been in the ground for around 10 years. He noted there were some legal battles over the use of the infrastructure.
The agreement waives county right-of-way fees for ThinkBig Networks for four years, according to a board document.
"It's massive to get another [internet service provider] in here," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said. In addition, he noted that "Xfinity is pushing ... on the border of St. Mary's County."
"They have a hungry mentality," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said of the ThinkBig Networks, noting he and Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) met with Mark Wagner, the company's CEO, about a year ago.
Solar, open space, jail health votes OK'd
In other news, the board approved a text amendment to its solar ordinance to allow conditional use permits for major solar facilities in brownfields or landfills. A brownfield is previously developed land that is not currently in use.
The vote was 4-1 with O'Connor dissenting over the wording of the amendment in relation to brownfields.
"We do not want to include tillable land" for major solar projects, Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) said.
The commissioners also approved Project Open Space funding of $270,000 for playground equipment at John V. Baggett Park and $25,000 for a five-year plan for land preservation, recreation and parks.
Also approved were fiscal 2023 agreements between the health department and the sheriff's office for $1.1 million. The six agreements will fund jail mental health services, state opioid response jail-based medications and other treatment and support services that promote recovery.