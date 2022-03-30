The St. Mary's County commissioners once again made Route 5 the first priority in their annual letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation for needed road upgrades.
The specific request runs from Great Mills Road to Piney Point Road, but the focus is on improving the intersection at Great Mills Road.
Later during commissioners' time, Todd Morgan (R) noted that some $10 million for planning is in one of the budget bills being considered by the General Assembly. The 90-day legislative session ends April 11.
The second through fourth priorities were extending a lane on Route 4 from Patuxent Boulevard to South Patuxent Beach Road in California; a study to widen Route 5 from St. Andrew's Church Road to Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown; and completion of repairs to reopen the Route 6/Newmarket Turner Road Bridge over Persimmon Creek that was washed out in August 2020 by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Speaking of projects, Morgan also noted that the St. Clement's Island Museum in Coltons Point is slated to be replaced with a new two-story building "hopefully" by a year from now for Maryland Day 2023.
Budget headed to public hearing
The commissioners voted to approve the recommended general fund budget of $314.5 million and set it for public hearing on April 26.
Finance Director Jeanett Cudmore noted that it includes $11 million, or the second year, of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The budget has 50 new positions, including 12.5 for the new animal shelter that is slated to open in September and 13 for emergency services to respond to rescue calls. Sixty-four positions were added last year, she said.
Some $885,000 remains for future assignment if the commissioners choose to use it following the public hearing, she said.
Comcast agreement mulled
The commissioners approved April 26 for a public hearing on adoption of a new 10-year cable franchise agreement with Comcast.
During the term, Comcast would pay a 5% franchise fee on gross revenues derived from residential cable services.
In addition, Comcast would provide a $10,000 grant to the county for operation of a public access channel.
Bob Kelly, the county's chief information officer, noted that Comcast represents about 2,200 to 2,500 homes, mostly in the Golden Beach area. The remainder of the county is covered by Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, with which the county renewed a 10-year agreement in 2019, he said.
Kelly said that around 95% of the utility poles in the county are owned by SMECO, which broadband companies use by paying a fee.
SMECO is going away from using telephone poles in preference for underground, he said.
"We have very limited ability in negotiations," Kelly said, adding that the agreements with Breezline and Comcast are very similar.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) noted that residents can also choose internet options from DirecTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T and Starlink.
Post office may move
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) commented about a future move of the Great Mills Post Office.
On March 16, the U.S. Postal Service announced in a press release they were proposing to relocate from 20210 Point Lookout Road to a new location within a mile due to the impending expiration of a lease.
Morgan said some land has been purchased to make way for a move "up the street" to Doyle's Market. Zane Retstatt, capital projects manager, concurred.
Women honored
Also during commissioners' time, several congratulated Trish Post on being named "Woman of the Year," along with some other honorees by the county's commission for women.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan spoke at an event honoring women at the Chesapeake Building on March 24.
'Political earthquake'
Assistant County Attorney John Houser noted a "political earthquake" struck when Judge Lynne A. Battaglia threw out the General Assembly's proposed Congressional map with a 94-page opinion that ordered them to draw a new one by Wednesday, March 30.
Morgan said he believes the General Assembly's legislative map for state senators and delegates "will probably face the same fate."
"I feel very sorry for the board of elections," he said.
Public forum planned
The commissioners will host a public forum Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Residents will be allowed to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing, for up to three minutes. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. The forum will be televised and streamed live.