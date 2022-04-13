The St. Mary's County commissioners approved an updated electric vehicle charging list during their April 12 meeting.
Bob Kelly, the county's chief information officer, noted that 10 stations are currently available, with three more in the pipeline. Another eight are listed as possible locations.
The next one under construction is at the College of Southern Maryland's Leonardtown campus.
After that, one will be built at the new North County Farmers Market off Thompson Corner Road in Charlotte Hall.
A memorandum of understanding is in the works for 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park, at or near John G. Lancaster Park near Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Kelly said.
According to a board document, the stations are being installed and maintained by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative and users are charged 18 or 34 cents per kilowatt hour, the latter rate for fast chargers.
Farmers' market lease OK'd
In another item, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with New Market Management LLC to operate the new North County Farmers Market, which officially opened last weekend. The county will provide the company with $25,000 for the first year and then charge them $1 for each year of the remaining five-year lease. The lease includes a five-year renewal option.
The agreement stipulates that the company will manage all aspects of the market, including setting market rules, fees and vendor polices, ensuring food safety, setting operating hours, cleaning and sanitizing interior bathrooms and the commercial kitchen, and paying for utilities, social media, marketing and promotion.
The lease went into effect immediately on April 12, according to a board document.
The market consists of a seasonal building with 14 vendor spaces and a 5,000-square-foot value-added building that will be open year-round, six days per week, for sales and processing of local agricultural products such as cheese, baked goods, meats and alcohol.
General Assembly wraps up
Assistant County Attorney John Houser updated the commissioners on legislation from the General Assembly.
"We're still looking at what bodies were left on the field," he said in jest, referring to the end of the 90-day legislative session in Annapolis earlier this week. He noted a final wrap-up of legislation would come in two weeks at the board's next meeting on April 26.
A bill passed that allows St. Mary's County to administer polygraph tests to potential emergency medical services employees, along with one that allows the county to assess actual costs for auctioneer services at tax sales.
House Bill 516, which would have updated language for the county's human relations commission to be in compliance with federal policy in regard to updated Title VII language, died in the Senate, Houser said.
Houser said the county asked its delegation to put forward a bill after it was asked to do so by the human relations commission. Houser called the drafted language "very modest, very limited."
However, amendments were added very late in the process in the Senate that were not supported by the St. Mary's delegation, Houser said. He noted that Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) then had the bill killed.
Houser said the bill dealt with sexual orientation and gender identity based on the U.S. Supreme Court's June 15, 2020, decision in Bostock vs. Clayton County.
The bill as drafted would have "given teeth to human relations to investigate complaints against county employees," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said.
"We can expect a statewide bill next year," he said. Noting the leftward tilt of the General Assembly, he added, "We know what's going to come."
Second District ribbon-cutting
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted that a ribbon-cutting for the new Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad building will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at 19330 Piney Point Road in Valley Lee.