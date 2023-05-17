The commissioners approved the hiring of a part-time veterinarian for the animal shelter during the board's final budget work session on Tuesday.
The commissioners are expected to sign the final budget at a May 23 meeting.
“Last week our package was 183 pages — that was a lot of work. We’re down to eight pages so what does that mean?” St. Mary’s Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore asked the board. “It means we’re close, close, close.”
During the meeting, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted he had met with the animal advisory board, which said it needed a part-time veterinarian in order to perform basic duties as spaying, neutering and vaccinations at the county's new animal shelter. He added this would streamline the adoption process.
He also noted Calvert County has a full-time veterinarian and Charles County has a part-time veterinarian, though neither county is willing to lend its vets to St. Mary’s.
Hewitt proposed a part-time veterinarian and a one-time cost for equipment such as examination tables, and said after a year “if it works then we figure out a way to pay for it, and if it doesn’t work we call it a day.”
Later, Hewitt noted St. Mary’s has a 90/10 policy of keeping 90% of animals at the shelter and relocating 10%. He said the other two counties have less restrictive policies.
“We do not want to kill animals,” he said, “but again if you have an animal for a year and it hasn’t been adopted.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) added, “We don’t want to put animals into homes that are going to be dangerous.”
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) finished his sentence by saying “… so we just keep them.”
Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Gerald Gardiner said, “It is our last resort to euthanize an animal.”
Gardiner said the normal turnaround time for animals to be adopted from the shelter is just over two weeks. He added a free dog adoption event in March found homes for 58 animals, but on Monday — which is the shelter’s surrender day — the facility took in 20 animals. He also said Calvert and Charles do not accept pit bulls.
“We’re not at the same level as our neighbors,” he said. “And that puts us at somewhat of a disadvantage at getting breeds they don’t take or want.”
Gardiner said a huge advantage of a part-time vet “is that the narcotics and drugs we would need can be used under their license.”
The motion was approved for $60,000 for an hourly part-time veterinarian and $45,000 for equipment.
“And that puts a fork in your general fund,” Cudmore said.
The recommended fiscal 2024 operating budget was approved March 28 for $314,749,780, while the capital improvements plan was approved for $76,690,361.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
