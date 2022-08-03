During discussion on Aug. 2 about departmental requests to use non-allocated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the St. Mary's County commissioners discussed buying an ambulance for $460,000.
County Finance Director Jeannett Cudmore noted the county has spent $5.6 million of the ARPA funds through June 30. According to a board document, another $3.86 million is available. It must be allocated by December 2024, according to Cudmore.
The commissioners discussed the ambulance purchase with Stephen Walker, director of emergency management, and George Edelen, chief of emergency management services.
Walker noted the county recently purchased an ambulance for the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Once online, that ambulance would also be available in the north county as needed, he said.
The county currently has an ambulance in Leonardtown. A second ambulance would also be stationed in Leonardtown, Walker said, adding that they are dispatched for use as needed throughout the county.
An ambulance typically is provided for use for volunteer rescue squads when theirs is out on a call, he said.
Before the county approves the purchase of another ambulance, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he wanted to see an inventory of what equipment is available across various departments, including county, fire, rescue and sheriff's office.
The commissioners also discussed what to do in response to events such as the shootings that recently occurred outside Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department during its carnival.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he wants the county to develop a plan for events such as the carnival shooting, where one person died and another was injured. Walker said he agreed and would likely need to work with the county attorney's office.
Walker suggested purchasing some plastic jersey barriers, which he called a "pretty neat idea." He noted they are interesting because of their mobility.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet with representatives from the northern European country Estonia at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
County Attorney David Weiskopf noted that the commissioners will not meet Aug. 9 or 16.
A proposed cannabis ordinance will be on their Aug. 23 agenda, he said. A ribbon-cutting at the new animal shelter on FDR Boulevard in California will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.