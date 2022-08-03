EMS chief speaks

George Edelen, chief of emergency management services for St. Mary's County, addressed the commissioners on Aug. 2. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

During discussion on Aug. 2 about departmental requests to use non-allocated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the St. Mary's County commissioners discussed buying an ambulance for $460,000.

County Finance Director Jeannett Cudmore noted the county has spent $5.6 million of the ARPA funds through June 30. According to a board document, another $3.86 million is available. It must be allocated by December 2024, according to Cudmore.

