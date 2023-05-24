There was a full house at the commissioners meeting on Tuesday as the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission took part in a joint session to review several topics.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) was not in attendance as he was on vacation, though he did attend the latter part of the meeting virtually.
St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch and MetCom Chief Engineer Christy Hollander briefed the two sides on upcoming capital improvement projects such as continuing construction of FDR Boulevard. Phase 3A of the project is currently underway, while construction on the next phase is expected to begin in winter 2024.
“It’s a long road. It’s taking a long time to get built,” Gotsch said of the 1.8-mile long Phase 3A, “but we should be open in the fall.”
Gotsch and Hollander also provided updates on the Southhampton Revitalization Project, which is a joint effort with MetCom.
“This has been a long time coming where we’re coordinating things, and I think that perked up [during a recent project],” Metropolitan Commission Chair Keith Fairfax said. “The two offices got together and said, ‘We can do this better,’ and you did so thank you.’”
Other updates were provided for the water main replacements for Shangri-La Drive, Breton Bay and Town Creek, as well as other water and sewer projects.
MetCom Executive Director George Erichsen gave an update on water and sewer problem areas.
“The thought here is to take these 20 areas that are in remote locations throughout the county,” he said, “and go through that planning so at least we have a path where we want to head in the future”
Other topics included climate resiliency, tax sale properties and the approval of the MetCom fiscal 2024 capital improvement budget and fiscal 2025-2028 plan.
COVID-19 emergency ends
St. Mary's County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster noted that because the national public health emergency for COVID-19 officially ended earlier this month, “We will start to shift a little bit of focus or at least expand to include other topics.”
Brewster said as a result the county will still monitor data but will be sunsetting its daily local analysis. It will also not be offering its test-to-treat program. But she said primary care providers, urgent care centers and others will still offer testing for COVID-19 infection.
Mask and home test kit distribution will be continuing as the health department has a variety of supplies remaining, though the county does not have plans to purchase more.
She also gave an update on the Health Hub on Great Mills Road, which opened in late fall and has already seen about 6,000 patients, which she said “certainly paints a picture of how well utilized this facility has been thus far. It really is providing a great service to this community and meeting some gaps.”
Brewster also gave an update on food security, which is defined as all people at all times having access to enough food. She stated a 2020 statistic that 10% of St. Mary’s residents and 10% of St. Mary’s children were considered food insecure, which she said “is a key issue.”
She also discussed a St. Mary’s Food Connection Map, which she said is “quite brilliant” and maps out such places as soup kitchens, food pantries, grocery stores, convenience stores, as well as benefits and resources.
Budget finalized
“After nine budget work sessions we have a balanced budget for your approval,” Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore told the county commissioners. “My fingers are crossed.”
The commissioners approved several items in an 80-page presentation, including $700,000 in a non-recurring cost for the board of education to complete elementary school safety vestibules.
“I think we put forward a very good budget,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said. “We were mindful of costs and we tried to do the absolute best we could for the citizens.”
Rec center, bikeways approved
The commissioners officially approved the purchase of 3.926 acres at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park from Willows Run LLP for $4.25 million. They also OK'd the Maryland Bikeways Program grant application in the amount of $1.2 million for Phase 7 of the Three Notch Trail.