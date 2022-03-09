During a budget workshop Tuesday afternoon, the St. Mary's commissioners continued working on the county's fiscal 2023 budget.
Among the items the commissioners reached a consensus on was providing $1,086,000 for fuel increases for various county departments.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) noted that earlier in the day on March 8 President Joe Biden banned future oil imports from Russia. That sanction, which is also being imposed by other countries, is in response to Russia attacking Ukraine.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) requested an additional $2.4 million, but so far the commissioners were only comfortable with $1.5 million extra.
Cameron said he wants to increase deputies' pay to more adequately compete with the Charles sheriff's office and the Maryland State Police.
"Even if we adjusted it, it's still going to change July 1," he said, which is when other entities' pay increases.
The commissioners agreed to discuss the sheriff's office again during a March 15 budget workshop.
They also reached a consensus on an additional $250,000 for the state's attorney's office.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked how many people work in that office. Finance Director Jeanett Cudmore said 44.
State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) wanted four to seven new positions, according to deputy state's attorney Dan White, who addressed the commissioners. Some of those positions could be addressed through reclassifications and salary increases.
Among the positions the office is requesting is an electronic evidence analyst at a salary of $52,000. White noted that the county added such an employee for the circuit court last year but is asking for one for the district court now.
White said St. Mary's County judges require any body camera evidence be processed for district and circuit court cases, including traffic citations.
O'Connor, a law enforcement officer in District Heights, said that some other jurisdictions don't require such for traffic cases, but White said that's not the case in St. Mary's.
White also asked for an operations manager and a criminal investigator, among others.
The commissioners settled on an additional $250,000 with Fritz to decide which positions to fund.
Animal shelter head named
Earlier in the day, the commissioners approved an $80,000 contract with Theresa Marlowe to be manager of the new animal resource and adoption center that will open in late summer.
Marlowe comes to the county from New Carrollton’s Police Department with experience writing and implementing grant programs and has successfully managed a kennel in Prince George's County, according to a release.
She will begin working on March 14.
The Animal Adoption and Resource Center will be located at 22975 FDR Blvd. in California.