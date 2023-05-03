The St. Mary's commissioners celebrated Small Business Month by issuing a proclamation at its May 2 meeting in Leonardtown. From left is commissioner Eric Colvin (R), Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis, Maryland Small Business Development Center Southern Region Restaurant, Retail and Hospitality SME Daniel Rebarchick, Maryland Small Business Development Center Calvert Consultant Leona Hall, Maryland Small Business Development Center St. Mary's Consultant Frank Clinton and commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), President Randy Guy (R), Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R).
Commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, and Eric Colvin (R) debate whether to adopt the excise tax Tuesday in Leonardtown.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Differences of opinion were the order of the day as the St. Mary’s commissioners tangled Tuesday over whether or not to adopt a proposed excise tax.
The current charge for a new single-family home is $2,175 for the impact fee. The excise tax, which would replace that fee, would cost $6,697 for a new single-family home. Revenue from the residential tax would go toward schools, roads, parks and public safety.
An excise tax would also be charged to nonresidential development, based on square footage, with revenue going specifically toward roads and public safety.
A public forum on the matter was held April 18 where several people spoke against the increased costs.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) proposed “keeping everything as is [with the implementation of the excise tax], except we reduce the amounts by 70% of recommended amount, which would get us down to about where the impact fee is right now.”
“When we started this [in 2019] our intent was to have more flexibility with the money we were receiving because we could only use it for new school construction,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “The reality is we don’t need new schools and the other reality is in the meantime the renovations of our existing schools has more than doubled in some cases. The key is not about raising revenues just to raise revenues, but to be able to afford debt service.”
Colvin said the current budget takes care of that.
“We have the debt service calculated from five years out,” he said. “We’re talking about $3.9 million, which is a drop in our overall county budget, but the impacts on our county’s citizens and individuals is pretty large.”
Hewitt said “$4 million dollars is not a drop in the bucket. It’s a lot of money. A lot of people have reached out to me and said, ‘Mike, are you insane raising this?’ But here’s the problem; this is a tough, tough issue. It’s a lot easier to lower something than it is to raise it. I’m having a lot of trouble with this one.”
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) agreed with Hewitt.
“I don’t want taxes to go up, but we all live in a community [with] good schools, nice parks, nice roads,” he said. “I am really struggling with this issue of raising taxes, but we need to figure out a way to pay for the work that we need to do.”
“We have to realize that inflation not only hits you individually at home, it also hits the county,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “We have debts, we have bills, we have projects to go through. The problem is if we do away with this, where will we find $5 million or $6 million? Take it out of the sheriff’s budget, the school budget?”
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) — who said he was waiting “for the feathers to stop flying” before chiming in — said that “part of me wants to rip the Band-Aid off and call it a day and let the chips fall where they may.”
Ostrow asked for more discussion on the matter.
“Discussion? We heard from almost 600 people who told us not to raise this,” Colvin responded. “That’s a pretty clear mandate from the people. I can’t support raising a tax before the costs are there for that tax. I’ve made my argument. I’m done selling it here.”
The commissioners approved the excise tax by a 3-2 vote with the orginal recommended increases, with Colvin and Alderson voting against.
Preservation awards handed out
Historic Preservation Awards were presented to commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) for the restoration of the Tall Timbers Tavern, W.M. Davis Inc. and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for restoration of the Point Lookout Lighthouse and the late Peter Himmelheber for his dedication to historic preservation in St. Mary's County.
Road manual update
The commissioners approved the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management to hold a public hearing May 23 to receive public input on the proposal to update the St. Mary's County Road Naming and Addressing Manual. The manual was adopted in 1993 and last amended in 1995.