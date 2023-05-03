Differences of opinion were the order of the day as the St. Mary’s commissioners tangled Tuesday over whether or not to adopt a proposed excise tax.

The current charge for a new single-family home is $2,175 for the impact fee. The excise tax, which would replace that fee, would cost $6,697 for a new single-family home. Revenue from the residential tax would go toward schools, roads, parks and public safety.


