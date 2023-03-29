A waterway worry, legislative updates and budget briefings were among the matters discussed during the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ Tuesday meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners approved the county public works and transportation department’s acceptance of $1,937,953 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for Emergency Coastal Resilience grant funding.
The funds will be used to to stabilize the south end of the beach at the Piney Point Lighthouse.
“We spent $30,000 out there opening a vent and one resident provided pictures that showed the beach is replenishing because of the vent,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “Can we arrange another visit so that people who live down there know this has been approved and what to expect? That’s really controversial with the people who live down there and they’re very nervous about it.”
The issue began when neighbors on the beach said that a rock wall in the Potomac River built by the county 14 years ago impeded the transfer of sand from the north end to the south end of the beach.
In a 2022 Southern Maryland News story, an environmental consultant did not believe there was enough sand on the north side to stabilize the south, so a living shoreline project was planned to be designed over the next 12 to 18 months.
The shoreline has suffered from substantial beach erosion for over 100 years, according to a board document.
“People who once had good depths [to moor their boats] now have water that’s coming up to within 18 to 24 inches,” Hewitt said.
He asked when the project can be done.
“We’re still under review,” Public Works Director Jim Gotsch said. “Nothing’s quick with the state, especially tidal wetlands ... so maybe in the fall.”
“This project is not going to cut off anybody’s access to their piers, right,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked, to which Gotsch replied that it wouldn’t because everything’s being done “on our property.”
Priority letter requests made
Gotsch stayed at the speaker’s table to discuss the yearly Maryland Department of Transportation priorities letter, which is essentially a list outlining construction projects the commissioners want to see advanced.
The No. 1 project would be widening the northbound lane of Route 4 just before the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge, which could alleviate rush-hour traffic off Route 235.
“It’s our biggest problem intersection in the county,” Gotsch said of Route 4 and Route 235.
Hewitt noted the traffic issues don’t seem to be as bad post-pandemic as they were before COVID-19.
“That’s a good observation,” Gotsch said, noting that base employees working from home made it “better,” but with more workers headed back to work it’s “getting worse and worse every day.”
Two projects are centered on Route 6 — a Three Notch Trail overpass over the roadway and an overpass at the intersection of Routes 6 and 236 and Thompson Corner Road.
As directed by State Highway Administration, the letter will still include the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge, though it will not be the No. 1 desired project because of its $800 million price tag.
Last year’s top project that was funded was the Route 5 project between Route 246 and Great Mills Road, and Route 471 and Indian Bridge Road, which has yet to begin construction.
Putting the budget in the book
There are four teams left in each of the men’s and women’s basketball brackets and Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore is more than aware of that as she looks to refine the fiscal 2024 budget.
“We’ve kind of worked our way through March Madness,” she said, and then held up a sheaf of papers, saying, “This is like our mini recommended budget book.”
The commissioners approved the fiscal 2024 recommended budget, but asked for public hearings to be held April 25 for the finance department’s constant yield tax, fee and charges increase and increasing the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department tax rate to 0.56%.
The budget includes $772,683 in the public hearing reserve to allocate after the hearing. The current general fund is $315 million, which includes an unassigned fund balance of nearly $12 million.
The capital improvements budget for next fiscal year is $76.7 million. “It’s a long process to get us here,” Colvin said, “and I think we’ve got an overall budget we can be proud of, and room to work with.”
Legislative updates offered
Assistant County Attorney John Sterling Houser gave a legislative update, which included implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan and the costs associated, one of which was the installment of an implementation officer at $150,000 for fiscal 2025 and 2026.
“It tries to make a one-size-fits-all for every jurisdiction in the state,” Colvin said of House Bill 1196, “and that doesn’t always work that well.”
Houser said the bill has made it out of the House and is in the state Senate awaiting a hearing assignment.
News and notes
Hewitt thanked the sheriff’s office and the county attorney’s office for removing tents from the corner of Route 235 and Mervell Dean Road.
He also brought up the issue of where school bus drivers park their vehicles between routes and said he thought it was a space issue and not a county zoning issue. “There’s got to be something done,” he said.
The commissioners approved a request made by the county attorney’s office for an amendment to the code of St. Mary’s County to add an alternate member to the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission.
The next commissioners meeting will be held 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at 41770 Baldridge St. In Leonardtown.
