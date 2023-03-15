The same day that March Madness kicked off around the country, a type of "money madness" continued in Leonardtown as the St. Mary’s commissioners held another budget work session Tuesday.
The session was the third of four straight sessions, and Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore said she was cautiously optimistic.
“Each week the numbers are going to get a little closer, at least we hope so, right?” she asked the commissioners at the start of the 3½-hour session.
There is about $4.7 million remaining to be distributed following last week’s work session.
The commissioners heard from several departments concerning what they called "essential cost changes," the largest of which was for $2.5 million for emergency services.
The animal shelter requested $145,500 for two new pet care attendants.
“We need to have these for the daily operations,” Deputy Director Emergency Services Gerald Gardiner said, “[which is] not necessarily what the volunteers would do. This is what we need to maintain that level of service.”
Gardiner added that a March dog adoption event has found homes for 28 animals. He said during the pandemic when people were at home “adoptions skyrocketed,” but now that people are back at work some are surrendering the pets.
"We’re definitely working at getting the numbers down," he said.
Facility Manager Theresa Marlowe said the shelter is closed Mondays and Thursdays as those are veterinarian days.
“We have had several challenges finding clinics that are able to take on the amount of animals that need to be done,” said Marlowe, who added that a full-time vet would help greatly, but cautioned that “there’s a national shortage of veterinarians. Everyone is in the same boat.”
Emergency services department also wants to fill 18 vacancies for its rescue squads, three of which operate 24 hours a day. Three others operate 12 hours a day. An additional two employees are at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
“What we’ve asked for is what we need to put our hands around to [stop the holes],” Gardiner said.
Department of public works also had some requests, to which Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) exclaimed, “Look at this list. Good grief. I don’t know if we have time to do this.”
Cudmore suggested that the department's Director Jim Gotsch approach the microphone as he slid into his seat to answer any questions about his $1.2 million in ECC requests.
“I’m not waiting to be called,” Gotsch said with a laugh.
Commissioner Vice President Eric Colvin (R) scanned the list and was curious why the Maryland Association of Counties annual conference in Ocean City was not there, to which County Administer David Weiskopf said, “There must be an oversight there because we always certainly support conferences.”
Also on the list was a $17,000 GPS Rover, which Gotsch said is used to go down into pipes to find cracks and take photos, but that the video option on the one they have is currently broken.
“You gotta have that,” Hewitt said.
Information technology department requested $852,534, including $40,000 for a SAN replacement, which Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if that meant changing the sand in a sandbox.
“It’s essentially a box with a lot of hard drives in it,” IT Director Bob Kelly said. “It’s where we keep most of our data. It’s critical infrastructure and it hasn’t failed yet, but you pay information technology to replace it before it fails.”
“Is failure imminent?” asked Commissioner Scott Ostrowski (R), to which Kelly replied that it has been running every day, all day, for 10 years, “and that is a long time.”
Other requests came from the department of economic development ($471,618), recreation and parks ($405,054), aging and human services ($390,796), county commissioners/county administrator ($38,775), county attorney ($36,024) and human resources ($24,621).
The commissioners have previously approved more than $4.2 million for the circuit court, orphans' court and the offices of the sheriff, state’s attorney and county treasurer, as well as a 4.5% cost of living allowance pay increase.
Following next week’s fourth and final budget work session, there will be a public forum held at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Chopticon High School.