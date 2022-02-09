Things got heated during the Feb. 8 St. Mary's County commissioners meeting.
They spent much of the time discussing pending legislation in the General Assembly, some of which concerned whether or not to send support or opposition letters in regard to certain bills.
The board unanimously decided to conduct a public hearing about the formation of a police accountability board and administrative charging committee to review police misconduct. The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. March 1.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that they will not discuss specific board appointments during the hearing.
The commissioners must — according to recent attorney general's opinion — make the appointments, and not the sheriff. County Attorney David Weiskopf noted that the police accountability board will consist of how many members the commissioners want, but the charging committee will only be five.
The accountability board will hear complaints and potentially forward them to the charging committee for review.
In regard to appointments, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said, "I want to make sure we stay away from interest groups because most have a political agenda."
He clarified that he would preclude someone if they are on an interest group's board, for example, and not just a general member.
"If we have someone who is the spouse of a police officer, the appearance of a conflict of interest is worse," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. "We have a commissioner who is a police officer," he said, referring to O'Connor.
O'Connor noted that he works for the District Heights Police Department but took umbrage at Hewitt's statements.
He said that if there's a problem, Hewitt should file an ethics complaint.
"You've filed like four of them on me and my wife. Keep my family out of your mouth," O'Connor said.
Guy responded quickly, "Enough, enough, enough."
Later during commissioners' time, O'Connor apologized "for breaking the decorum." However, he noted that his wife, a deputy sheriff, has been subject to what he described as multiple attacks. "She's served this county for 22 years with integrity," he said.
A state legislative proposal to allow retail grocery stores to sell alcoholic beverages was also discussed. Although several commissioners said they didn't support it because it would hurt small businesses, they decided to wait until their Feb. 15 meeting to hear the county alcohol and beverage board's opinion, which was slated to meet Feb. 10.
Guy noted that when Sheetz wanted to come into the county 20 years ago this issue was addressed.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said that there are three climate bills before the legislature this year. He said climate change is one of three big issues the General Assembly will face.
The Maryland Association of Counties has been reserved in taking a position on the climate change bills, Morgan said. "Most will cost the businesses and residential citizens a lot of money if they go through," he said.
The commissioners voted 3-2 to send a letter of opposition to a bill (House Bill 226) that would require school systems to install video cameras in special education classrooms.
O'Connor and Eric Colvin (R), who voted no, both said they support the bill, but not loading the cost onto local school systems.
"It is not easy being an educator in these situations sometimes," O'Connor said, noting there are cases of abuse and neglect. "This is just adding a camera to the already sophisticated system they have."
Colvin said he wanted to "fix the ways costs are allocated."
Deputy county attorney Neil Murphy said that the following counties reported their costs to install the cameras: Montgomery at $26 million and Prince George's at $2 million. He didn't know why the costs were so divergent. Both counties are substantially larger than St. Mary's.
It was noted that Maryland Association of Counties opposes the bill.
These were just some of a plethora of bills that the commissioners discussed. Morgan noted that the House has filed over 400 bills and the Senate over 450.
He said that a lot of them pit urban counties against rural counties.
During commissioners' time, Hewitt noted that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently rescinded a mask mandate inside state government buildings and St. Mary's County followed suit on Feb. 7 by nixing the requirement. The current policy says masks are recommended in county buildings.
There was some discussion about two recent suicides from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Colvin said people can call 800-273-8255, the National Suicide Hotline. Beginning in July, one will be able to text 988 for help, he added.