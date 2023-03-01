Federal funding for three projects, an airport lease extension, roadway paving and an opioid settlement were some of the items on the table Tuesday at the St. Mary’s commissioners meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore and Director of Public Works and Transportation James Gotsch asked for federal funding request letters for a total of $7,790,530 for three capital improvement projects.
The projects were $3 million for a new YMCA, about $1.8 million for the Tulagi Place extension and roundabout and $3 million for renovations to the health department's headquarters in Leonardtown.
“If we were able to get $3 million, it actually helps the county reduce their cost in the project,” Gotsch said of the YMCA project, which is still in limbo regarding state legislators' approval for the county to borrow money based on dueling legislation submitted by local delegates.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if there was an expiration date to federal earmarks, to which Deputy Director of Director of Public Works and Transportation Gary Whipple replied, “They’re expecting this legislation for projects to be shovel-ready, meaning you’ll start design and move into construction [within] two years. They’re expecting projects to move forward.”
Gotsch said the revenue for the health department "doesn’t get us to making the 30,000-square-foot addition or renovation, but it would help us prepare the site.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked how the projects were selected.
“It was the criteria that we wanted to have something we’re either starting design or in design and that we would move quickly into construction,” Whipple said. “Some of the projects we have we won’t be in construction until ‘26 or ‘28.”
FDR road property acquired
The commissioners were asked to sign an option contract for a temporary construction easement for Phase 3B of the FDR Boulevard.
Gatewood appraised the property, which is in the Discovery subdivision near Pegg Road and goes through state highway, and made an offer of $1,450, which was accepted by property owners Ralph and Jacqueline Butler.
The option contract is for an easement of 1,355 square feet along the back property line.
Allen Settle, a project manager, said this was option contract 16 out of 23 required to complete the ongoing road project, and that negotiations were underway with the seven remaining property owners.
Hewitt asked if construction can begin as soon as Phase 3A is completed.
“It all depends,” Settle said. “We have a number of large pieces to obtain before we can even advertise the project.”
“This project has been on the books so long,” Hewitt said. “You know this is just one of those never-ending experiences, and we’re so close to being done.”
LOSAP certification OK’d
Director of Human Resources Catherine Pratson asked the commissioners for certification of the 2022 list of the St. Mary’s County Length of Service Award Program, which is a retirement program for members of the county's volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and advanced life support unit.
“This is always a good thing every year just to see how strong our volunteers are,” Colvin said.
Hewitt recused himself prior to the start of the discussion as his wife is in the program.
The program provides monthly monetary benefits to those volunteers with 20 or more years of service who are over age 55 and for those who are over 70 years old with at least two active years of recent service.
Airport lease extended
The commissioners agreed to an extension of the lease for DMTU LLC, Airtec Inc. and RCS Services LLC (also known as Piedmont Flight Center) at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport.
According to the lease, which is now extended to 2025 and generates $3255.68 monthly, will increase 4.5% annually.
“We love having you there,” Hewitt said. “We want to increase your business and bring more opportunities to the airport.”
Asphalt projects OK'd
A motion was approved to award the Asphalt Overlay Services Contract for 2023 to Holcim-MAR, in an amount estimated to exceed $1 million.
The 54 projects, in five districts, total 15.78 miles and are scheduled to be completed during prime summer months. Two roads in District 4 were named as possible alternates.
When asked about the cost of asphalt, Procurement Manager/Contracting Officer Brandon Hayden said the unit price was 4.7% higher, which was a “good sign and that seems lower than inflation.” He added the bid was within $2,000 of last year’s bid.
County earns opioid settlement
Hewitt relayed that the commissioners had a telephone call with the county's attorney who is handling federal opioid litigation, which is going on nationwide for several years and that St. Mary’s County has been a part of.
Hewitt said there has been a settlement made with a majority of the pharmacies and proposed a motion to accept the settlement.
He added the settlement is a recurring 18-year payout, which will amount to about $10 million total, or a little over $500,000 per year.
“There will be strings attached as to how you can spend it,” he said, “but that part will be worked out.”
The commissioners also received an update from the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County and its new director, Simone Ross.
The board moved a planned public forum to May 9 from April 18.