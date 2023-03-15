Commissioners President Randy Guy (R), left, promotes the Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held Saturday, March 18, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, with help from Sunny the Squirrel, the recreation and parks department's new mascot, during Tuesday's commissioners' meeting.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), center, reads a proclamation honoring Equal Pay Day with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), left, Department of Aging & Human Services Human Services Division Manager Cynthia Brown, St. Mary's County Commission for Women member Marta Kelsey, Department of Aging & Human Services Director Lori Jennings-Harris, commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R) and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) during Tuesday's commissioner's meeting. Equal Pay Day, this year on March 14, is the day of the year where the average salary of women catches up to the average salary of men.
St. Mary's County Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R), with mic, presents a proclamation to St. Mary's Public Information Officer Jenna Guzman "for going above and beyond" with fellow commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, Eric Colvin (R), Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) during Tuesday's commissioner's meeting. Guzman presented a St. Mary's County flag that had flown over the government buildings to a child on their birthday.
Commissioners President Randy Guy (R), left, promotes the Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held Saturday, March 18, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, with help from Sunny the Squirrel, the recreation and parks department's new mascot, during Tuesday's commissioners' meeting.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), center, reads a proclamation honoring Equal Pay Day with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), left, Department of Aging & Human Services Human Services Division Manager Cynthia Brown, St. Mary's County Commission for Women member Marta Kelsey, Department of Aging & Human Services Director Lori Jennings-Harris, commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R) and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) during Tuesday's commissioner's meeting. Equal Pay Day, this year on March 14, is the day of the year where the average salary of women catches up to the average salary of men.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
St. Mary's County Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R), with mic, presents a proclamation to St. Mary's Public Information Officer Jenna Guzman "for going above and beyond" with fellow commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, Eric Colvin (R), Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) during Tuesday's commissioner's meeting. Guzman presented a St. Mary's County flag that had flown over the government buildings to a child on their birthday.
Four projects will get more than $1 million in grant funding through the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, which requested the St. Mary's commissioners to enter into a grant agreement for funds the county will receive directly.
“This is a great example of cooperation between all three counties,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said at the board's Tuesday meeting, briefing newer colleagues Scott Ostrowski (R) and Mike Alderson Jr. (R) on the council. “It’s something the three counties had to work together on to identify the projects and approve them through the Tri-County Council. There was a lot of work to get these projects to this point.”
Of the $2.47 million awarded to the county, about $1.1 million will be directly granted four projects: Regional Airport Public Space Enhancements ($380,000), Lexington Park Development District Implementation Plan ($100,000), the Urban Legacy Plan Development ($60,000) and The Barns ($550,000).
Answering Commissioner Mike Hewitt’s question as to what the Lexington Park project entails, Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said the town’s master plan is at a “very high level” and the proposal would take that down to another level “so that we could actually implement some of the recommendations in the plan to make a downtown area,” with sidewalks and an arch.
Ostrowski asked what was the long-term goal of the regional airport enhancements.
“We’d like to make it a meeting and gathering place,” Kaselemis said. “It won’t be a conference space, but it would be flexible. The idea would be to have people from different walks of life getting together and meeting and coming up with ideas. We also want to bring the neighborhood in as well.”
Hewitt (R) also requested more information about the Urban Legacy Plan.
“We weren’t able to use traditional land preservation dollars in the acoustics around [Naval Air Station Patuxent River] and [the program] would be developed with the community’s input and the Navy’s input to decide what the priorities are in either preserving land as open space in the AICUZ [Air Installation Compatible Use Zones] or removing incompatible uses and placing easements on those properties,” Department of Economic Development Deputy Director Kellie Hinkle said.
Regarding The Barns, Hewitt asked about the bottleneck issues with traffic at the new farmers market in the northern part of the county.
“We are limited to what we can do with the entrance,” Kaselemis said, adding the $550,000 would go toward reconfiguring the parking, including to the back of the building.
Safety grant requested
The St. Mary’s Circuit Court requested funding to purchase and install a replacement X-ray scanning machine and additional swipe pads for the access control system.
The total cost of $40,766.77 could span through fiscal 2023 and 2024.
Hewitt said he was amazed at the number of people who try to bring guns through airport scanners, and asked Administrative Judge Michael J. Stamm if he’s experienced the same at the courthouse.
“The weapons that we see more often are knives, but we have seen handguns come through,” he said, adding that off-duty officers are not even allowed to carry their weapons inside the courthouse. “Remember, a lot of what we do is very emotional [such as divorce proceedings].”
Stamm, who said an average of 1,000 to 1,400 people enter the courthouse each week, said the swipe cards will be used to open up portions of the courthouse where an employee needs to be.
He added that employees will also not be able to get into the building without a swipe card, and that they will be unable to “piggy-back off each other” to get into the building, which he said “happens all the time.”
“And if there was to be an event at the courthouse,” he said, “we want to know who’s there.”
Legislative updates given
County attorney John Houser approached the microphone and was playfully admonished by Hewitt.
“Before you sit down Mr. Houser, when you give me something this thick to read 10 minutes before the meeting …,” Hewitt said, holding up an inch-thick stack of papers.
“There’s no rule against coming in early,” Alderson said.
Houser said there was one day remaining for courtesy reporting dates during this year's General Assembly session in Annapolis, in which bills might be referred to a committee or sub-committee and will report back with one of three responses — favorable, non-favorable or favorable with amendments.
“When will we know if these bills are in jeopardy or not [of being passed]?” Hewitt asked.
“There has been some movement on the local bills,” Houser said. “So I know they’re being looked at by committee staff. This is also not unique to St. Mary’s County. We are all in the same boat. For some reason, the House is just running differently and behind the schedule it set in than in previous years.”
Houser added that he believes the transfer tax bill and metropolitan commissions update “are in a good place.”
Referring to a request to transfer the child support unit to the state administration, Houser said, “There are just a few more hurdles with the process than we anticipated on what other counties have done in the past.”