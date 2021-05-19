The St. Mary's commissioners ended their final budget work session Tuesday by giving the school board about half of the remaining amount needed to cover educators' negotiated agreements, providing $2.5 million for turf fields at schools and hiring 16 full-time emergency medical technicians.
The budget went through the marathon of contentious changes just before it is set to be finalized at next week's board meeting, with a series of split votes and at one point, and an accidental deficit.
As the school board is "awash" in one-time funds from state and federal stimulus money but short on recurring funds, according to the school system's superintendent, commissioners voted 3-2 to redirect $2.5 million of funding to get started on building turf fields at the county's high schools.
"We're gonna be getting a lot of money from the feds, as you clearly pointed out through a variety of issues," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, proposing that they strike $2 million in nonrecurring funds, which the school board said it didn't need, and reduce an increase in length-of-service funds by another $1 million. "For the $3 million we build a turf field at each of the high schools."
"For what it's worth, I don't think it's a bad idea, but I would just want to make sure we pay our teachers before we put in sports fields," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), who voted in favor of the fields at first, said.
The county earlier this year installed six turf fields at three local parks maintained by the St. Mary's parks and recreation department.
"All three of the athletic coordinators, athletic directors at each one of the schools, would more than welcome, and do whatever that needed to be done to have their schools transferred over to an artificial turf playing field," St. Mary's Superintendent Scott Smith said.
However, after commissioners voted to spend $3 million on turf fields, that led to a budget deficit of $385,000 after financial officers ran the numbers.
"How could that happen?" Morgan asked.
"Math, that's how it happened," Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who was the only vote against the turf fields, said. "Because nobody had time to scrub the numbers, because it just got pulled in at the last second."
The $2 million from the school board had already been reduced in this week's worksheet, Jody Quasney, the county's deputy finance director, said.
"We were reducing it, because they gave it back," Quasney said.
"This project can wait till December," O'Connor told other commissioners. "You just created a deficit because you can't do math. It's horrible."
"The deficit can easily be structurally handled, and I'm sorry, I'm not going into the drama that's going through," Morgan said, before commissioners voted to rescind the motion.
Commissioners rescinded their vote, and voted again to use only $2.5 million for the turf fields in a 3-2 vote, with Colvin joining O'Connor in dissent.
The $2.5 million may not cover all three high schools getting a turf field, as they can cost anywhere from $1 million to $1.5 million to build, according to Smith.
In the midst of the turf field discussion, commissioners voted 3-2 against fully funding the school employees' negotiated agreement with the board of education. After voting on the fields, they later decided to allocate just over $380,000 to schools for pay, an increase of a third of a percent for county employees, sheriff's office employees and school employees.
"It's much better than where we were, and it's a much more manageable number, but we will have to figure out what to cut" from the school board's proposed budget, Smith said after the meeting.
Commissioners also approved a plan to raise the county's growth estimate up to 4%, and cut income taxes down to 3.1%.
When discussing full-time employees, commissioners scaled back on the amount of emergency services hires they were going through with, making 16 of 32 EMT hires contractual instead of permanent, so that stimulus money can be used for them in order to see if an emergency services billing fund brings in enough cash.
"Until the billing money comes in, again, don't count those chickens until they hatch," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. He later added that commissioners still had to wait and see if rescue squad volunteers would come back after the COVID-19 pandemic before creating permanent, paid positions.
"So, the plan that the volunteers brought forward, that you requested them to bring forward, that the experts said we need, you're gonna say no to, so you can do the contract services that they said are not fully fulfilling what they need," O'Connor asked.
After discussing with Emergency Services Coordinator Stephen Walker, commissioners voted 3-2 to hire 16 of the 32 emergency medical technicians, and hire the rest on a contract.