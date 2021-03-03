At a budget work session on Tuesday, St. Mary’s commissioners continued to discuss revising health insurance benefits for county elected officials as they await a report on how such a move would impact the county’s coffers.
The proposal made by Commissioner John O’Connor (R) last week would have the county cover local elected officials’ health benefits when they retire or lose an election, and tie benefits to the number of terms they served, similar to the system for state-level elected officials. Under the current system, commissioners do not get retiree health benefits from the county.
Under the proposal, two-term commissioners and other officials would get 75% of their health insurance cost subsidized by the county, and three-term officials would have 85% covered by the county, on par with county employees who stay with the county for over 25 years.
The change would affect commissioners as well as other elected officials in the county, such as the sheriff, state’s attorney and treasurer, who are not term limited.
“I want to make sure that when people are looking to run for an elected office in this county, that it’s equitable for them to do so,” O’Connor said at the meeting. “I think this is a better way to create more competition. I think it’s a way to open up the pool.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he opposed voting on the proposal, which would likely take effect after a new board is sworn in following the 2022 election, but also retroactively effect the current board, because it would benefit him.
“I can’t support something that would benefit me if I’m making the decision. If I make the decision going forward, and I intend to be a part of it, that’s a different story,” Hewitt said.
“It only benefits you if you take it,” O’Connor replied. “If you don’t want it, you can go on the record saying you don’t want it.”
The board agreed to wait until next week’s budget work session to reach a vote on the matter.
In other business during this week’s budget work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of adopting a property tax credit for veterans who are considered 50% to 99% service-related disabled by the VA and make under $100,000 a year, choosing to wait for further analysis on the cost of such a credit.
Commissioners also began to look at the board of education’s proposed budget, but chose not to issue any direction yet.
“I’d like to see a little bit more rollout of what’s coming with this stimulus money. We got an email that we could be getting $22 million, and if we did, obviously some of this non-recurring cost could be picked up,” Hewitt said. “Let’s wait until a little bit more of this onion get unpeeled.”
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews