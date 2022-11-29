Cameron and Morgan

On Nov. 29, longtime Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) smiles while listening to Commissioner Vice President Todd Morgan (R) talk about his 42 years and five months serving St. Mary's County. It was Morgan's final meeting on the board of commissioners after 12 years. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The St. Mary's County commissioners reviewed several legislative proposals, including potential changes to how some offices are elected, at a meeting earlier this week.

Assistant County Attorney John Houser briefed the board on seven potential legislative proposals for the next General Assembly session.


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews