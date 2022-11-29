The St. Mary's County commissioners reviewed several legislative proposals, including potential changes to how some offices are elected, at a meeting earlier this week.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser briefed the board on seven potential legislative proposals for the next General Assembly session.
One would provide the county with $56 million in bonding authority for the next two years. The county has $69 million in the current fiscal year, he said.
Another would allow card games under a certain dollar amount to be played at county senior centers. Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) noted the request was driven by some women who like to play bridge for less than $12.
A proposal from the St. Mary's NAACP would require in-district as opposed to at-large elections for county commissioners.
Pamela Mann of Lexington Park requested that the commissioners and school board members be elected by district.
Currently all commissioners are elected by the county at large, meaning all voters in the county vote for all five board members, even though four of the commissioners must reside in specific districts. The five school board members are elected at large, too.
Mann also asked for local offices to be nonpartisan, similar to the school board. This would include sheriff, state's attorney, clerk of circuit court, register of wills, orphans court judges and treasurer.
In regard to the latter, Houser said it would require "a lot of work to be done in a short time" by the legislature.
Other bills had to do with the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission's debt financing and extending the county transfer tax four years.
A public hearing on legislative proposals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the county commissioners' meeting room.
Two new commissioners, Mike Alderson Jr. and Scott Ostrow, will be sworn-in on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Leonardtown High School.
The new commissioner board will vote on the four legislative proposals that come from county departments on Dec. 6.
At the end of the Nov. 29 meeting, Commissioner John O'Connor said goodbye after two terms in office. He lost a bid for sheriff in the primary election this summer.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who chaired the meeting, said bye after three terms, which met the term limit for county commissioners.
Morgan noted he attended over 500 commissioner board meetings that were headed by either former Commissioner President Jack Russell (D) or current Commissioner President Randy Guy (R). Guy participated in the Nov. 29 meeting remotely. Morgan said Guy was out of town for his son's wedding.
Morgan will head to Annapolis in January to replace Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) in House District 29C. Morgan noted he'll be one of 141 delegates.
Solid waste plan OK'd, could include transfer station in Waldorf
Also during the Nov. 29 meeting, the St. Mary's commissioners approved a new solid waste plan, although it still needs approval from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Jim Gotsch, the county's director of public works and transportation, noted the current plan expires in 2025, but St. Mary's is required to renew it every 10 years. He noted the renewal is two years early.
The plan includes expansion of a pilot program to provide free metal recycling at all five convenience centers. Currently, it's only at Charlotte Hall and Ridge.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said Charles County plans to open a waste transfer station at the end of Chesterbrooke Court in Waldorf sometime in the first three months of 2023. The solid waste plan gives St. Mary's County the option of using that station, which uses Acton Waste Solutions LLC, according to Colvin.
Gotsch noted that county waste currently is hauled by three private companies to either the Appeal station in Calvert County, to the Charlotte Hall transfer station or to a waste-to-energy facility in Lorton, Va.