Bills that St. Mary’s County government officials and an area resident have proposed for legislators to sponsor were heard by the county commissioners on Tuesday.
One of the 10 proposed bills would allow St. Mary’s animal control officers to wear body cameras.
Stephen Walker, director of emergency services, said the county already has six body cameras for animal control that it obtained through a grant. He said there are a couple of videos from across the country of animal control officers “in extremely violent situations.”
“There are many disagreements,” he said. “There are times when they have to take animals. It’s an accountability issue. I’m at a loss why the delegation doesn’t support it.”
Walker said this is his last attempt to get the bill passed. If it fails, he plans to turn over the six cameras to the sheriff’s office for use by deputies. Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said that due to the passage of House Bill 670 earlier this year, every law enforcement officer is supposed to have a body camera, and not every St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy currently does.
Another proposal would allow the county to increase the public accommodations tax for hotel users for 5% to 7%. St. Mary’s is one of seven counties at 5% currently, according to the state law, with others ranging from 3% to 8%. Calvert and Charles counties are also at 5%. The St. Mary’s commissioners had no comment or questions on the proposal, which came from Commissioner President Randy Guy (R).
O’Connor and Walker requested a proposal to allow the county to have paramedics, emergency medical technicians and 911 dispatchers take polygraph tests.
Walker explained that he would like to have every applicant take such a test.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked why someone wouldn’t want to take a polygraph.
“Because they don’t want us to know their background,” Walker replied. He noted that an emergency responder is sometimes the only person on the scene of patients and can take advantage of them. “We’d like to think they’re all perfect people,” Walker said.
County Attorney David Weiskopf made a proposal to change the definition of “newspaper” and “newspaper in general circulation” to allow St. Mary’s County to use a free newspaper to publish legal and classified ads.
Currently, the county advertises with Southern Maryland News. That paper includes The Enterprise, which has been published since 1883 and considered the paper of record in St. Mary’s County. Southern Maryland News annually publishes its paid circulation numbers.
Referring to The County Times, a free newspaper published by a former county commissioner, Weiskopf said the weekly tabloid has been in business in St. Mary’s since 2006.
“The Enterprise has certainly gone downhill,” he said.
Hewitt noted that The Enterprise changed its format and became part of Southern Maryland News.
The change occurred in July 2020 in part as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on advertising revenue from businesses. Southern Maryland News covers Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, while the County Times has individual editions for Calvert and St. Mary’s.
Hewitt asked, “How do you determine readership with a free newspaper?”
Weiskopf said the County Times has 120 newspaper boxes with a circulation of 10,000, according to that paper.
“We should be able to [advertise] on the internet for free,” Weiskopf said.
“Not everyone has internet,” Hewitt replied.
“There’s arguments on either side,” Weiskopf said. “The law is driven by newspaper lobbyists.”
Hewitt said he supports the proposal, but just had some questions about it.
“It’s 2021,” O’Connor said. “There’s more people getting their news online than reading a newspaper. Print essentially is dying because of the electronic age. I don’t think it will ever die, but it is going down.”
In another bill proposal, O’Connor requested to allow the county to set a maximum rate of $25 for vehicles towed from private property.
“I spoke to two large local tow companies who had no opposition to this,” he said. However, some tow truck companies come from outside the county.
“I get a lot of complaints, primarily in apartment complexes,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
O’Connor noted that some tow truck companies use spotters to alert tow truck drivers when someone has gone inside, for example. He noted that some have had their vehicles towed while unloading groceries.
Vernon Gray of California submitted a proposal that would impose term limits on St. Mary’s school board members. If passed, it would prohibit people from serving more than three four-year terms, mirroring the county commissioners, effective with terms expiring in 2024.
Hewitt noted that he previously served with school board member Mary Washington, who has served on that board for the past 25 years.
Other proposals were about the following topics: Amending the emergency services support tax; designating highways on which golf carts can be used and exempting them from vehicle registrations; revising the Human Relations Commission language to conform with federal law; and allowing reasonable expenses for auctioneer fees to be the “actual cost.”
In other business
Also at the Sept. 21 meeting, the commissioners approved the sale of the Bethune Education Center and 14 acres at 22975 Colton Point Road in Bushwood to Mark Ryon and Sam Keyton for $350,000.
They had the larger of two bids that were received. The building was previously an elementary school and was also used by the St. Mary’s public school system’s supporting services and information technology departments, which moved out of the building in 2019.
The commissioners also heard an update on the progress of a new animal shelter project on FDR Boulevard in California.
Project Manager Jesse Kelly said construction on the $6.6 million 13,985-square-foot building started in April and should be complete by next fall.
There were questions about soil boring problems. John Deatrick, director of public works and transportation, said a construction technique trapped water around pipes.
“We repeat the same things we continue to fail at,” Morgan said.
Deatrick said the resolution involved drilling more holes and drilling deeper.
During commissioners’ time, O’Connor noted that restrooms were being installed at Chaptico Park. “It’s taken seven years, but it’s finally getting done,” he said.
