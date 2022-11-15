He was talkin' trash.
St. Mary's County's Director of Public Works Jim Gotsch spoke to the county commissioners on Nov. 15 about plans for handling trash and recycling.
Most of the county's trash goes to a "waste-to-energy" facility in Lorton, Va., Gotsch said. The county pays $99 a ton to have Covanta burn it.
St. Mary's also gives special events vouchers for people to take trash to the Appeal landfill in Calvert County. For that, St. Mary's pays $110 a ton. In addition, those with commercial waste have to take it to the Appeal landfill.
Used tires are accepted at the St. Andrew's Landfill, but then shipped to facilities in Baltimore and Joppa. Single-stream recycling goes to Hughesville and then Capitol Heights.
St. Mary's pays $215 a ton for its single-stream recycling program. The county is required to recycle at least 20% of its waste and is currently at 31.5%, Gotsch said. The county's long-term goal is to get to 35%.
Gotsch said the county is looking into creating a waste-to-energy facility in Charlotte Hall, but right now it's not feasible. He noted the county has 30,000 to 40,000 tons of trash a year, but would need at least 100,000 tons for such a facility.
Officials considered mining the St. Andrew's Landfill, which hasn't been receiving trash since 2001, but that would create more environmental problems than it would solve, he said.
The county currently accepts scrap metal at the St. Andrew's Landfill for a fee, but it started a pilot program at the Charlotte Hall and Ridge convenience centers which accepts metal for free. Gotsch said the county is looking to expand that program to all of the county's convenience centers, adding that the county can sell the metal and make some profit.
Also under consideration is a composting pilot program, but Gotsch said he's not sure the county can find a market for it.
He noted that Lucky Dog, Evergreen Disposal and Waste Management are the three private companies that currently haul trash in the county. Lucky Dog takes it to Virginia, while Evergreen goes to a Charlotte Hall transfer station and Waste Management takes theirs to the Appeal landfill.
Only one person spoke during a public hearing about the topic. Comment is open until Nov. 22. The commissioners will consider approving the update at their next meeting on Nov. 29.
Apprenticeship expansion OK'd
The commissioners unanimously approved a request from the St. Mary's school board to add $150,000 to expand the school system's student apprenticeship program.
Officials would like to add another 30 students to the program, which is the second largest in the state, according to Bonnie Kelley, internship liaison.
A total of $150,000 was approved, including $100,000 for a 12-month full-time coordinator and $50,000 in fixed costs.
The commissioners also approved $75,208 to continue rights-of-way acquisition for Phase 3B of the FDR Boulevard expansion project in California and Lexington Park.
Phase 3A from Route 237 to Buck Hewitt Road is scheduled to open in July 2023, Gotsch said. Phase 3B is tentatively set to open by the end of 2024.
Civil society?
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he's noticed a change in society in the past two years.
"We've gotten to this place where people are expected to agree with you 100% and share your same level of passion, or you are wrong and dead to them," he said. "It's not a good place to be."
Colvin said he's seen it on both sides of the political spectrum.
"It's just not right that we've gone to this place," he said, adding that disagreeing with someone used to be considered "the loyal opposition."
"The visceral environment that has been created is toxic," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) added, "We're all different, but we need to respect each other and keep an open dialogue. Nice matters."