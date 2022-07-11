On June 28, St. Mary's residents had another chance to make their thoughts known about the coming master plan for the 163-acre Snow Hill Park.
The park, which is already open but will be getting a two-phase upgrade, will have a boat ramp and kayak launch along with a number of other amenities.
Arthur Shepherd, who retired June 12 as the county's parks and recreation director but spoke at the June 28 evening meeting, noted the county used Maryland Department of Natural Resources Open Space funds and U.S. Navy REPI funds totaling $1.8 million to purchase the property in 2017.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) later called it "one of the best buys ever made." Guy said he only promised the previous owner one thing: that the name "Snow Hill" would remain.
The county commissioners approved $5.07 million to improve the site.
Some of the amenities planned for the park, which is located between Oakville and Hollywood near the Patuxent River, include a community garden, community farm with farming demonstrations for kids, ornamental gardens, equestrian area, disk golf and ropes courses, and wetlands trails.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) asked if a traffic study had been completed. A county staffer said it has been, noting that the public works department recommended signage be added near the roadway.
O'Connor wanted to make sure that law enforcement and emergency management will be able to access the boat ramp site on the river for rescues and such. Shepherd said they would.
Traffic and entry concerns were mentioned by several public speakers.
Scott Superior said there is a "blind spot" on South Sandgates Road when coming out of the park on Snow Hill Road.
Johnny Alvey called it "a very dangerous entry way." He said brush is being cleared away to make the line of sight better but called it "a very narrow road."
"My wife and I have enjoyed the park since it opened in 2017," Phil Shire said, calling it "a gem of a place."
Shire, a former director of land use and growth management in St. Mary's, asked that some large trees on the property be preserved, including hemlock, oak and walnut.
He asked if one could only get in and out of the pond with a kayak to the river at high tide.
"You can get to the river from the pond as long as you paddle strong enough," Peter Neus said.
"My wife and I paddle right through there," Guy added.
Neus noted that the area near the pond is a terrapin nesting site, adding that the International Union for Conservation of Nature has deemed the species "vulnerable."
However, Shire said it looks as though "nesting areas seem to be taken care of pretty well with this plan."
Don DeGraves, who said he sits on the county's parks and recreation board, said the county is "blessed to be able to develop this gift."
Allison Caparrotta said she lives 2 minutes from the park. "I'm excited but have some concerns," she said, noting that there have been quite a few accidents at both Snow Hill Road/South Sandgates Road and Route 235/South Sandgates Road.
Guy said the master plan would be considered for approval by the commissioners in the near future.