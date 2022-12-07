The St. Mary's County commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 6, heard more about the plan for the 385-acre Shannon Farm Park.
The original projected cost of the project to develop the park was $7.8 million, but that's now nearly $8.5 million, according to Kyle Monday, a contractor on the project from A. Morton Thomas, an engineering and design firm.
The park is located in Lexington Park at 48055 Long Lane, south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station in an area behind the Home Grown Farm Market. She noted the goal is to provide beach and water access to the Chesapeake Bay for county residents.
The draft master plan is at 65% design, according to Arthur Shepherd, acting parks and recreation director.
The land was acquired in 2014 for $3 million with help from the U.S. Navy and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Monday said.
Monday noted that 222 acres of the park are in the critical area, including 66 acres of wetlands.
At least one playground is planned. Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he would like it to be placed at the farmers market on site instead of at the beach. Shepherd said he would like for one to be located at each area.
Colvin also asked about the number of parking spaces, but Monday didn't have that available. Shepherd said they would return before the commissioners sometime next year with that figure.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) asked if they have enough staff to maintain the park when it opens. Shepherd said they are working on it.
An approximate 1.5-mile boardwalk is planned that would be handicapped-accessible. It was designed outside of the wetlands, Monday said, adding that an ambulance or fire truck could use it, up to 28,000 pounds, if necessary.
Legislative proposals get mixed votes
The commissioners voted unanimously to forward four requests for legislative proposals from various county departments to the county's state legislative delegation.
They voted 3-2 against forwarding three proposals from residents, but directed staff to let the residents know they can contact their state legislators individually. Ostrow and Michael Hewitt (R) voted no.
The three nixed proposals included one requiring in-district voting for county commissioners, one requiring such voting for commissioners and school board members and one to make local elected positions, including sheriff, state’s attorney, clerk of circuit court, register of wills, orphans court judges and treasurer, nonpartisan similar to school board members.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser said the commissioners could also reject the proposals outright or forward them with an unfavorable decision.
"I see no harm of taking no position and sending them on to the delegates," Ostrow said.
"This board has made it clear we're opposed to these in the past," Colvin said. "I have no desire to forward something I don't support."
The approved proposals include an additional $56 million in bonding authority for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, extending the 1% transfer tax for real estate four more years, allowing card games at senior centers in the county as long as the cost to enter one session is no more than $25 and the payout is no more than $50, and revised wording in regard to debt financing for the Metropolitan Commission of St. Mary's County.
Houser noted that over $1 million is used annually from the 1% transfer tax to fund land preservation.
He said that five localities in Maryland do not have such a tax, including Calvert, but of those that do, St. Mary's is in the "middle of the pack" in regard to the fee percentage. Charles County's is 0.05%.
Those that do not have a transfer tax do charge a recordation tax, he said. St. Mary's recordation tax is $8 for every $1,000, while Calvert and Charles charge $10.
The commissioners will host a joint session with Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) and Dels. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) and Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in regard to the legislative proposals.
Deer removal on base supported
As part of the consent agenda, the commissioners unanimously approved a letter from County Attorney David Weiskopf supporting allowing the U.S. Navy to use sharpshooters to kill deer at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and Webster Field in St. Inigoes.
The permit, which needs approval by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, would allow the Navy to use six kinds of rifles, 12-gauge shotguns and .22-caliber pistols to shoot the deer if they are considered hazardous to airfield safety and the flying mission.