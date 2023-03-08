A rapid tick-tick-tick noise emanated through the speakers of the county commissioners' meeting room Tuesday before it was discovered that the sound was caused by the chief financial officer's cellphone being placed too close to her microphone.
And moments later, the only sound heard was one of requests being made during the board's most recent budget work session.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) said following the session. “The budget’s changed a lot after getting all these grants and COVID, and I think we’ve spent widely on things we’ve needed like internet infrastructure, health clinics, so it’s been good."
He added, "But now it’s been fixed; it’s turned off. The reality is the money we have to deal with [comes from] income tax and state taxes so we have to make sure we budget for that, especially with expenses.”
The first order of the day was elevating the fire tax rate from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department from 4.4 cents per $100 to 5.6 cents per $100 of property assessments, to take effect as of July 1, 2023.
No public comments on the matter were received at a hearing held Feb. 23 or through the board's office.
The commissioners then heard from several county agencies regarding what they called essential cost requests.
The state’s attorney's office requested $1.5 million more for a total budget of about $6 million, which is a 36% increase from previous years.
“When we want a large increase in budget, I think it’s natural to expect that we’re going to have a lowering of crime, more criminals in jail, less crime committed because people will be afraid of going to jail,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
“Of course we care about all crime, all crime is important,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R), who started in her position Jan. 3. “For the people in the county, that’s the worst day of their life. What I’m talking about is violent crime, and there’s a 100% increase in violent crime.”
Among her requests was money for 11 new employees, renovations to the circuit courthouse, hiring expert witnesses, extradition costs, two replacement vehicles and funding to cover Project Graduation, a program for high school seniors.
“When you put 11 new [positions in the budget], that’s a big expense,” Guy said.
The sheriff’s office requested an additional $4.7 million, which included new employees, a 6% request to increase the pay scale for sworn employees, deputy recruitment and retention bonus, advertising money for vacant corrections officer and deputy positions, and funding for 26 service vehicles that have exceeded mileage and/or age as determined by the county.
Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said the budget “addresses a number of things” and added it is “representative of our needs currently and for the future so we can continue to serve the citizens and keep true to our strategic management plan. I’m proud of what my staff has done very mindfully with respect to our needs and not the only county entity that needs to be funded.”
Hewitt asked Hall about the challenges the department faces in terms of attracting and retaining employees.
“We are looking at any opportunity to get home-grown talent,” Hall said, “because I am absolutely in agreement that home-grown talent is where we get the biggest bang for the buck.”
The sheriff added that child care at the Leonardtown county campus as well as recruitment and retaining bonuses considered by the commissioners are “outside-the-box thinking.”
“This is, I think, the best agency in the state of Maryland,” Hall said. “This is one of the best places to live and to raise your children. And we have the best schools, so there’s a lot of things we bring a lot to the table. The ability for the board to just make us competitive. We don’t want to be out in front because typically the people leading the race typically don’t finish.”
The circuit court office requested $126,793 for such items as a five-year server upgrade of its CourtSmart server, the rewiring of the jury assembly/conference room and furniture, which a document said is about 30 years old and has “outlived its life cycle.
“This is a great system,” Judge Michael J. Stamm said of CourtSmart, which replaces all but one live court reporter. He added it will save the county “about $500,000 to $600,000 a year.”
Other agencies submitting requests included the Office of the County Treasurer ($64,233) and Orphan’s Court ($7,500).
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if $2,500 for books and clothing for Orphan’s Court could come out of fund balance as it “seems like a one-time expense to me.”
St. Mary’s County Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore said it could.