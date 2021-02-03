St. Mary's commissioners voted on Tuesday to have the county recreation and parks department work out a deal with College of Southern Maryland to take control of the pool and fitness center at the Leonardtown campus.
“This is not a lease or agreement coming before you today, just direction,” Arthur Shepherd, recreation and parks director, told commissioners on Tuesday.
The parks department and the community college would enter into a two-year lease agreement, with an option to extend the agreement for three additional years, which would place recreation in parks in charge of the CSM pool and fitness center at the Leonardtown campus, in an agreement first proposed to the parks department by CSM last October.
“I think this is a no-brainer,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “It seems like a win-win for the county, for Leonardtown, for CSM, for recreation and parks. I like it.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, initially, that he was not on board.
“What I worry about is, part of this agreement, and it’s a good deal for us cost-wise, but, by having [CSM] allowed to use this pool whenever they want to, how do you mingle in the programming?” Hewitt asked Shepherd, regarding lane-swimming and aerobics programs that recreation and parks hold.
About 75% of the CSM pool’s attendees are non-students, Bill Comey, CSM’s vice president of operations, said, which is why CSM had reached out to recreation and parks in the first place. He said the pool doesn’t reach maximum capacity often.
“I think the numbers support the fact that there could be integration with the different ages and different uses,” Shepherd said, later adding the pool is “underutilized” at the campus.
Hewitt also brought up concern with the pool bringing in cash. CSM would pay most of the utility costs at first, but may share the nearly $200,000 annual cost eventually with the county. Recreation and parks would be paying for hourly staff, pool supplies and services directly related to the pool.
A summary budget predicted a $57,550 deficit based on staff expenses and the cost of supplies. The deficit would be supported by the county’s Recreation Enterprise Fund, and is based on conservative revenue estimates. CSM students and staff would not pay for entry, but non-CSM users would be paying for entry passes and lessons.
“I’m not so much looking for a profit, more so break-even type atmosphere with an enterprise fund,” O’Connor said.
“Pools do have fixed costs that need to be recuperated,” Shepherd said. “But with the relationship we have, and the cost share that we have there, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be at a break-even point.”
“I can support two years of [a memorandum of understanding], just don’t lose any money,” Hewitt said.
O'Connor noted the pool and fitness center would be easily accessible to county government employees in Leonardtown, and seniors at nearby nursing homes.
"It's great for our employee wellness programs, which we push very hard, because it's right there, next to our campus," he said, also adding it would be a useful addition for Leonardtown residents.
The commissioners unanimously voted to direct CSM and the parks department to develop a final memorandum of understanding to bring back to the table.