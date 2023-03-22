As the budget starts forming and the dollars start dwindling, sometimes creative ideas are needed, and that is exactly what took place during the St. Mary’s commissioners’ budget work session Tuesday in Leonardtown.
The session was the fourth in as many weeks, and the next step will be a public hearing on April 18. There will be two more work sessions in May before the budget is approved and goes into effect July 1.
Toward the end of the meeting, St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster stepped to the podium to defend her department’s $5.3 million “essential cost change” request.
“I’m worried about your budget,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “It’s not surprising because we’ve had so many grant funds, and we knew they would eventually run out.”
Colvin added that the board is “sitting on opioid funds and I don’t want to be sitting on them, and I think the health department is a good place for them to go.” The 18-year recurring grant is worth $500,000 per year.
Among the department’s requests was $481,000 for salary adjustments, which include four nurses and an epidemiologist, bringing the total requested increase to $730,000.
“Now we’re getting into sticky territory,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
Colvin suggested giving the department $1.5 million as part of a multi-move proposal.
“Do we?” Hewitt asked.
“We do,” Colvin answered, and then asked if he could share his idea, which included taking snow removal — which wasn’t touched this year — and giving an additional $500,000 to the sheriff’s department and $900,000 to the board of education “to keep them right.”
“That’s totally out of left field for me,” Hewitt said. “We need to operate in the present, and we have the health department in front of us.”
“No, we can do more [than that] today,” Colvin said.
“You’re only one [commissioner],” Hewitt responded.
“And you’re only one [commissioner, too],” Colvin answered. “The name of the game is maximizing our use of funds. I’m not saying we’re not going to plow the roads, we’re just going to do it another way.”
Schools get safety officers
The school board requested $845,000, which is a recurring cost, for more safety and security officers in its schools.
“Commissioner Hewitt and I have a slightly different approach with the budget, totally understandable … as to when we would allocate the money,” Colvin said. “And I think it makes sense to do it now. I think it’s easier for planning on your end and easier on our end.”
“I would like to do anything we could to not create stress across our school system,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said. “We want our kids to be safe going to school.”
St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said receiving the request would bring peace of mind to the community.
“I would guarantee those safety and security assistants now. I think it would be a great testament to a fantastic plan that we started in 2018 following the [Great Mills school shooting,” Smith said, adding that it would be “a highly visible testament you’d see every time you walk in every single school.”
Hewitt noted the commissioners have put almost $24 million into the school system, above maintenance and effort, since 2019.
Budgeting for books
The St. Mary’s County Library was awarded an additional $518,000 to its budget next year.
“We’ve all heard over the past few months the impact the library’s having in our community, and it’s not your full request but I’ll support it,” Colvin said. “Let’s keep coming back until we can get you to where you need to be.”
“It’s a block grant so you have to prioritize what you need,” Hewitt added. “I’d say pay your people and make sure they have a wage that is commensurate to what they need.”
Library Director Michael Blackwell said the funds “would be an outstanding start, and thank you. And it’s going to be greatly appreciated by the library employees. We have a 40% turnover rate and this will go a long way to stabilize that.”
Other business considered
“I definitely support the board of elections, but we had a lot of foul-ups there this year and I’d like to make sure we don’t have any more of those going on,” Hewitt said. “It was a very confusing election season when someone’s not qualified gets thousands of votes. Something’s not right.”
Natalie Weech filed as a Democrat for commissioner president, but later found out she did not meet a five-year residency requirement. Her name still appeared on the ballot in November.
Colvin also proposed supporting two election centers instead of three, as was added last year.
Regarding the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action’s request for $36,368, Colvin requested the organization appeal because regarding its working for homeless prevention, “My struggle with this is it’s saying they’re doing all this virtually.”
Colvin also requested an appeal by the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau after noting its request was for $143,600 from St. Mary’s government, though Charles contributes $52,875 and Calvert chips in nothing.
The last item of the day was 38 requests from local nonprofits totaling $1.3 million.
“I’m not at all questioning the value of these nonprofits. They do a phenomenal job,” Colvin said. “And as Commissioner Hewitt said, they can be more efficient with a dollar than government sometimes.”
The plan was to bring back some on appeal as Ostrow noted, “Some of these [budgets] are darn near doubled.”
