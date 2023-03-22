As the budget starts forming and the dollars start dwindling, sometimes creative ideas are needed, and that is exactly what took place during the St. Mary’s commissioners’ budget work session Tuesday in Leonardtown.

The session was the fourth in as many weeks, and the next step will be a public hearing on April 18. There will be two more work sessions in May before the budget is approved and goes into effect July 1.


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews