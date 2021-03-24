St. Mary’s County commissioners are juggling a better-than-expected outlook on tax revenue, stimulus money and large budget requests as the board moves toward finishing a recommended budget for fiscal 2022.
After holding five budget work sessions in a row within the past few weeks, the board is set to have a recommended draft budget ready for next Tuesday’s regular commissioners’ meeting prior to a public hearing on the draft budget, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at a location to be determined.
But between now and final budget approval, commissioners have to reconcile proposed increases with an influx of about $22 million in stimulus money from the federal government, which could hold over a few increases temporarily.
At Tuesday’s budget work session, commissioners decided to use an estimate of 3.5% growth in the county’s tax base, with two dissenting commissioners insisting on 4% growth, following an upbeat presentation by county finance officer Jeannett Cudmore, who said the county’s tax base growth was likely not hurt as bad by the pandemic as had been expected during last spring’s budget season. She said the county could see an extra $8 million in fiscal 2021.
“It does look like, right now, that we’re gonna have extra money,” she said.
Last budget season, “We were looking at ‘the sky is falling,’” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “We reacted accordingly, in what the board was doing, in its most judicious manner to come up with a budget.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners looked at the future of the county’s rescue squads, who are turning to hiring a swath of paid emergency medical technicians funded in part by a new EMS billing program.
A plan approved by the county’s rescue squad association requests 32 additional paid EMTs, four for each rescue squad station, as well as a few additional positions on top of that, which resulted in an eye-popping number for the five commissioners with a price tag of over $2.3 million in fiscal 2022. Paid EMTs are currently working at the rescue squads on a contractual basis, funded by CARES act dollars, without health insurance or retirement.
“I’d like to give the volunteers a chance to continue what they’ve been doing all these years, I don’t want to see us dissolve the volunteer system, that’s what I’m afraid of,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
“Fear is one thing, people dying is another,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) shot back.
“I want to make sure we’re meeting the needs. In December it was 24 to 25, now it’s 32, so if that’s the numbers these eight units came up with, I’m fine with that,” Guy said.
“Five years ago, we had everything collapsed into one, and we were hearing from emergency rescue it wasn’t working. Now five years later we’re talking about setting up a whole new branch of government,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, agreeing with Guy.
“It’s a massive number. But we did get into government to provide for public safety. That is one of the pillars of government,” O’Connor said.
“We’re gonna have as many EMTs as we have cops on the street pretty soon,” Morgan said.
The commissioners asked for emergency services to return with a budget including the EMTs, but cutting off some other new proposed positions, and asked emergency services director Stephen Walker to re-certify how many EMTs would be needed.
Commissioners also agreed Tuesday to part of an increase in the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s budget to hire four new full-time infectious disease nurses who would handle increased demand for disease control at nursing homes, hospitals and other medical facilities, and an infectious disease epidemiologist, but would wait for details on how to use stimulus money from the federal government, and state money, to hash out exactly how health department increases would be funded.
“I would think it’s a fairly safe guess that we’ll be able to use the $22 million for the local health department,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
The commissioners will work on nonrecurring costs for the county’s board of education at next Tuesday’s meeting, when they are also slated to approve a recommended budget.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews