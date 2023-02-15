In honor of Valentine’s Day, Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore placed some sweet treats on the desks of the St. Mary’s County commissioners, but the ensuing budget work session was not all sweet.
The 2½-hour meeting covered a total of 70 projects, from schools to marine and highways to recreation and parks. The capital budget distributes $76.7 million to be spent in fiscal year 2024, which begins this July 1, including nearly $39 million on public school buildings and projects.
Commissioners Vice President Eric Colvin (R) suggested the board go over first responders’ programs first “so those fine gentlemen don’t have to sit through our whole meeting.”
The public facilities project concerned fire department water supply points where water might be in short supply. The commissioners all agreed with the project, which buries water supply sources, and has a price tag of $2.5 million.
Perhaps the most contested project is a plan to build a 15,000-square foot gymnastics center at a Great Mills park, complete with team and recreational spaces, restrooms, viewing area and entrance lobby.
The county currently leases a facility for its 550 gymnasts, a number that Art Shepherd, director of the recreation and parks department, said has been stable since the pandemic.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) asked if there was a lease-to-purchase option at the current site, but Shepherd said there was not.
“I’m not in favor of putting that much money out now with a tight budget,” Ostrow said.
The commissioners agreed to reassess the idea when it holds its next budget work session on Feb. 28.
The Rural Legacy Program is a dedicated funding source for all agricultural land preservation programs that is funded from the agriculture transfer tax, local transfer tax, a portion of the county recordation tax (35 cents of every $4 collected) and other sources. The county provides matching funds with state agencies to put land in conservation easement.
“This might be one we need to take a look at,” Colvin said, while commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) added the project was “good bang for the buck.”
Jim Gotsch, the county's director of public works and transportation, said the roadway and safety improvements category, which includes paving roads, building roundabouts and other traffic calming measures, installing guardrails and more, “is my baby.” He commented on the projects’ $70.4 million cost – which extends into fiscal 2029 – by saying that the cost of materials has “skyrocketed.”
An airport improvement project, which costs in excess of $52 million and would be spread out to fiscal 2028, would add a taxiway and lengthen the runway to 5,350 feet. The upgrades are designed to meet current FAA standards, and the changes would allow larger aircraft to land at the California airfield.
An emergency communications center expansion is projected to build a larger center that would cost a shade over $2 million. Gotsch said the plan would be to build a “mirror of this building next door.”
That would then pave the way for a new, 44,860-square-foot sheriff’s headquarters, complete with a 15,000-square foot evidence room and 235-car parking lot. The $39 million project would count $9.5 million against fiscal 2024.
The commissioners also heard about continued improvements at the new North County Farmers Market. Next fiscal year includes $1.1 million to add more parking and improve the septic treatment system. That will bring the final, total cost of the project to $4.4 million.
“It’s very congested,” Hewitt said of the parking woes at the new farmers market.
A plan to add permanent buildings to the California farmers market in order to make it a year-long event were scuttled, in large part by its $3.9 million price tag.
Still included in the plan at this point is to design and construct three dog parks to be located at 5th District, 7th District and Dorsey parks. They would include ADA accessibility, a pavilion, picnic tables, benches, water and dog play equipment.
Large school projects planned for the coming year include an addition at Lettie Marshal Dent Elementary school, with $13.1 million in the budget for fiscal 2024 and $7.1 million the following year. There's also a HVAC systemic renovation planned at Piney Point over the next two years to a tune of $10.6 million, and a $6.5 million roof replacement at Great Mills High School set for the coming year.