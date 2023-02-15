In honor of Valentine’s Day, Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore placed some sweet treats on the desks of the St. Mary’s County commissioners, but the ensuing budget work session was not all sweet.

The 2½-hour meeting covered a total of 70 projects, from schools to marine and highways to recreation and parks. The capital budget distributes $76.7 million to be spent in fiscal year 2024, which begins this July 1, including nearly $39 million on public school buildings and projects.


