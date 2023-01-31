The St. Mary's County commissioners have gone on the record against in-district voting in the second round of a legislative battle.
During their Jan. 31 meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter of opposition to Del. Brian Crosby's (D-St. Mary's) newest effort to change the way county commissioners are elected.
House Bill 447 would require Calvert, St. Mary's, Queen Anne's and Garrett counties to elect their commissioners by district instead of at-large. The counties would still be able to vote for an at-large commissioner president.
The legislation comes after Crosby tried to pass a similar bill two years ago. That bill, House Bill 655, did not get a vote in the Senate after it passed the House.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser noted that Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) introduced Legislative Resolution 181, which would require a non-binding straw ballot by each of the four counties in regard to Crosby's bill.
The commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter of support for Morgan's resolution.
Houser said that Morgan noted a referendum in Queen Anne's County in 2016 rejected in-district voting by a 54% to 46% tally.
In regard to some other legislation, the commissioners voted to support House Bill 28, which would create an income tax credit for caregivers of senior family members age 60 and up, and House Bill 103, which would provide a solar income tax credit. The latter bill is sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles).
Welcome back, you never left
In other news, the commissioners voted to approve a contract with Arthur Shepherd as the new communications director for the county's parks and recreation department. They also voted to approve adding a deputy director position for that department.
Catherine Pratson, the county's human resources director, said Shepherd's new salary is $165,000. His old salary as acting parks and recreation director was $146,000. Pratson said the county will conduct a recruitment effort to fill the deputy director position.
Following a presentation by Shepherd, who has been acting director since retiring June 12, 2022, the commissioners voted to buy 8 acres from the Hollywood Rescue Squad for up to $500,000 to use in phase 7 of the Three Notch Trail.
Shepherd said the land would also be used for a trailhead. According to a county document, it could include a parking lot, restrooms, small playground, water fountains, bike repair shop and bike rentals.
Shepherd said the rescue squad planned to construct a building on the site but decided against it. The land is located south of Hollywood Road and north of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish.
COVID-19 update provided
For the first time in four months, Dr. Meena Brewster, the county's health officer, addressed the commissioners about COVID-19.
"Things are trending down," she said, but noted that transmission of the virus is still high locally. However, the community level impact is low. Brewster said the latter marker "just dropped from medium."
The omicron variant is still seeing mutations, she said. "Omicron generates [mutations] much faster than the flu virus," she said, noting the dominant subvariant now is XBB.1.5.
The county recently opened health centers at Spring Ridge and Margaret Brent middle schools south of Lexington Park and in Helen. These are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Brewster said community members can visit these centers during the last 2 hours they are open each day after school. During the school day, the centers are open for use by students and school staff.