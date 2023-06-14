Safety in the workplace, a school budget and grant approval were all the orders of the day during the St. Mary’s commissioners’ weekly meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
The meeting lasted just an hour, but the board made the most of its time.
The commissioners approved the board of education’s unrestricted, restricted, food services fund and capital budgets for fiscal 2024 at the category and fund level, including new employment positions.
“This is an important step we take every year,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
“The best part of this budget is that the non-certificated staff, the people doing the incredibly important work, from the cafeteria line to the bus driving to the building maintenance to the administrative support staff, will receive an 8.5% salary scale adjustment,” St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said. “And that’s exceptionally important as we face the challenges of staffing up after a pandemic. We are drawing people to us because of the community and the budget process and your support really allows us to do that.”
The county’s share of the school system’s budget is $128,069,907, an increase from $6.5 million from the current year. The school system’s total operating budget, including state and federal funding, for the next fiscal year that starts July 1 is approximately $330 million.
It was also decided that the appropriation will be distributed to the school system in four equal installments over the fiscal year.
Safety awards given
The commissioners recognized the recipients of the 13th annual Safety Matters Employee Award Program, which honors employees for consistently demonstrating involvement and leadership in creating and maintaining safety at work, not only for themselves but also for co-workers and citizens.
The winners were Administrative Coordinator Gloria Edwards and Therapeutic Recreational Coordinator Crystal Haislip (recreation and parks), Zoning Compliance Supervisor Joseph Goldsmith (land use and growth management), Assistant County Attorney John Houser and Risk Manager Rachel Pulliam (county attorney’s office) and bus driver Robert Jones (public works and transportation).
Houser was recognized for wrangling a 3-foot snake — “It was bigger than 3 feet,” Houser clarified — from a governmental building and relocating it.
Other business
The board OK’d the 2024 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant application through the Governors Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, in the amount of $75,000 for surveillance equipment upgrades.
The commissioners also voted to approve the Child Care Providers and Employees Bonus grant award in the amount of $9,000.
And, they moved to transfer both the housing and non-housing allocations of the county’s portion of the 2023 Private Activity Bond authority to the appropriate state agencies.
Each year, the state establishes a funding ceiling for private activity bnds that may be used for general obligation bonds, leases and other forms of tax-exempt financing. The ceiling is based on a formula tied to the population of Maryland and the allocation is not funding, but is the established upper limit for the issuance of the bonds.
Private activity bond allocations are managed by the Maryland Department of Commerce, which allocates a portion of the funding ceiling to each county and another portion to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for affordable housing projects; and retains a portion for what is known as the Secretary’s Reserve.
In January, the state commerce department notified the county of its non-housing bonding allocation authority in the amount of approximately $1.6 million plus a “bonus” amount of $408,413, for a total of $2,042,064. The county was informed that the housing allocation authority totals $4,764,816.
Remembering former delegate
The commissioners took time out to remember former Del. John F. Wood (D-Calvert, St. Mary’s), who served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1987-2015. Wood died on June 9 at the age of 87.
“Our county lost a true pillar of our community,” said Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R), who said he knew Wood through the Seventh District Optimist Club. “There’s very few people that I’ve ever met that exuded such gentleness. He would listen to anybody and talk to anybody and he would give his two cents, but he would do it in a way that never made you feel denigrated. It’s a great attribute.”
“Every conversation I ever had with him I walked away from feeling wiser, feeling better,” Colvin said. “He was a great man and a great servant to our county.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters