St. Mary’s County residents will now have an option to participate in several leisure activities under one roof after the commissioners approved the purchase of the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park at their weekly meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.

The commissioners voted to approve the purchase of the 22,821-square-foot facility on Willows Road for $4.6 million. The private recreation facility had opened a few years ago but announced last month it would close.


