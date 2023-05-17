Chip McGolrick, center with proclamation, will retire June 1 after 20 years as a lead maintenance mechanic for St. Mary's County. With McGolrick are commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, and Eric Colvin, daughter-in-law Alison, son Joey, wife Robin with 11-week-old grandson Owen, daughter Jessica and commissioners Randy Guy (R), Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R).
St. Mary's Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd discusses purchasing the Willows Recreation Center at Tuesday's commissioner's meeting.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) makes a point during Tuesday's meeting in Leonardtown.
St. Mary’s County residents will now have an option to participate in several leisure activities under one roof after the commissioners approved the purchase of the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park at their weekly meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
The commissioners voted to approve the purchase of the 22,821-square-foot facility on Willows Road for $4.6 million. The private recreation facility had opened a few years ago but announced last month it would close.
The purchase comes as the county continues to move toward opening a YMCA, planned just a few miles from the Willows center.
“I’m excited about an opportunity for additional leisure facilities and services for our young people,” St. Mary’s Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd said.
The Willows center will be the new home of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, and also offer day and evening programming that includes a pickleball court, health and wellness classes, dance and leisure classes and party rentals.
“I think it’s about time we moved out of the building in Lexington Park,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said of the former gymnastics center, which has been plagued with problems. “It served our needs, but we’ve outgrown it. [This purchase] allows us more room to grow.”
Hewitt was ready to approve the purchase almost right off the bat, but Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked for more discussion “before we move through such a large purchase.” He added the center will “get a lot of community use.”
The center currently has one pickleball court upstairs, but the four temporary courts on the ground floor will have to be moved, maybe to George Washington Carver Elementary School about a mile away.
“Once the gymnastics equipment is installed on that side,” Shepherd said, “there is no flexibility there.”
Colvin noted the center would not be able to host large community events.
“We won’t be able to host the large-scale community events that have been held there,” he said. “I’m not saying we would [have community events], I’m just saying that this is something the community needs to be aware that there’s a loss of this facility to [host them].”
He also wanted reassurance that the funds for the recreation center would only temporarily push aside the Shannon Farm park project.
“I’m OK to push it back a year,” he said, “but I want to affirm commitment to that project.”
Renovations are set to begin in June at the Willows center with plans to relocate St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy into the facility by September, the start of the gymnastics meet season.
State’s attorney grant OK'd
The commissioners also voted to approve the fiscal 2024 Violence Intervention and Prevention Program grant application.
Grant Coordinator Jessika Hall said the 12-month grant, which is worth $162,269, would go toward a care coordinator, who would work with at-risk youth of violence, especially gun violence, to connect them to resources and after-school programming.
“It seems like this would be something through the school system, but hey, I support it and it seems like it would be a good idea,” Hewitt said.
“We want to do more with prevention in the community,” Hall said, “and I think this would be a good starting point.”
Proclamations issued
The commissioners issued proclamations for Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month and National Transportation Week.
Another proclamation was awarded to Ronald ‘Ron’ Prettyman, who worked for St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, and who died in November 2022 at the age of 65.
The proclamation said Prettyman was the loving husband of Billie Jo and father of Megan, Jacob, Kaitlin, Jonathan, Emily, Samuel, Melanie, Bethany and Sara. He also had 15 grandchildren.