By a 5-0 vote, the St. Mary's County commissioners rejected a request to rezone a 2-acre property at 29871 Charlotte Hall Road from split commercial/residential to completely commercial.
Removing the split zoning would benefit the property owner by providing the clear rules for future development, according to local land use attorney Chris Longmore.
Although the planning commission recommended the rezoning by a vote of 6-1, the commissioners weren't swayed after hearing much community opposition.
"The road's not set up to sustain the amount of traffic" that would result, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said. "That road is a mess," he said, referring to Charlotte Hall Road, which runs parallel to Three Notch Road.
Tax agreement with property owner OK'd
The commissioners unanimously approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Osprey Properties in regard to the current Foxchase Village apartments in Great Mills.
The agreement extends a 30-year lease that the county entered into on Jan. 11, 2005.
The agreement would result in a rehabilitation of the 134-unit apartment complex.
The apartments would be renamed Admiral's Landing, according to Brian Lopez, executive vice president of Osprey Property Co. of Annapolis.
"It does have a reputation. That's why we're changing the name," Lopez said during discussion with the commissioners. He noted that criminal and background checks would be run on prospective tenants.
"We are going to set up security cameras," he said, noting the company will also add them to Indian Bridge Apartments in Lexington Park.
"Foxchase Village is probably the hub of a lot of crime in the Great Mills area," O'Connor, who an officer with District Heights Police in Prince George's County, said.
He asked Lopez if they would also install license plate readers, and Lopez said the company would look into it.
Lopez said Southern Maryland has a glut of low-income housing and typically has a tenant turnover of 50% each year.
In an effort to deal with problem tenants, he said they plan to do quarterly inspections to help ensure only those on the lease are living in the apartments.
O'Connor said St. Mary's County has had "extreme success" in having a sheriff's deputy live on such a property.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said the county has received numerous complaints about people at Foxchase Village afraid to leave their apartments at night, noting that vagrants sleep in the hallways of the complex.
Lopez noted the company plans to use Habitat America to manage the facility, which he said was founded by a St. Mary's County resident.
According to Chris Kaselemis, the county's economic development director, the rehab project and construction costs are projected to exceed $12 million. The annual household incomes of tenants are expected to range between $32,610 and $65,220, a board document states.
Waste transfer agreement approved
The commissioners also unanimously agreed to a five-year extension of a memorandum of understanding with Calvert County for disposal of trash at the Appeal landfill until Feb. 20, 2027.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) requested more information within 30 days about having the county use its own transfer station to directly transfer waste to King George County, Va., instead of using Calvert County as a middle man.
County Attorney David Weiskopf noted the county can withdraw from the MOU with 30 days' notice if so desired.
Knight to retire, new director hired
The commissioners will not meet on Feb. 22 due to Presidents Day, but they heard about draft agendas for March 1 and 8 meetings from County Attorney David Weiskopf.
The March 1 agenda includes an item noting the impending retirement of Harry Knight, deputy director of the land use and growth management department.
Knight has worked for the county for more than 27 years, according to county spokeswoman Alex Huseman.
The commissioners on Tuesday did approved an employment contract with James Gotsch as the new director of public works and transportation. Gotsch has two bachelor's degrees from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
Gotsch's annual salary is $159,900. His first day will be Feb. 22, according to a press release. He will replace John Deatrick, who retired at the end of last year.