Defense dollars may be used to build a sidewalk and crosswalk at Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s first two gates along Three Notch Road.
Commissioners gave their blessing to a grant application to the Defense Community Infrastructure Program to build the sidewalk, which would run from the base’s Gate 1 at the intersection of Pegg Road to Gate 2 at Great Mills Road, and also build a crosswalk across Three Notch Road to Great Mills Road.
“We think this is a great project, it shows resiliency,” Sabrina Hecht, community planning officer for the base, said. “We would be really honored if St. Mary’s County would put this in their” capital budget plan.
She said Capt. John Brabazon, Pax River’s commanding officer, had also given his blessing to the project.
“We already had this particular project in planning,” John Deatrick, St. Mary’s public works director, told commissioners.
Under the grant, the project would total $564,454, of which $169,336 would come from the county, according to a project memo. The grant would cover the rest.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) questioned how much pedestrian traffic would be going from Gate 1 to Gate 2.
“Would someone actually, go to Gate 1... then walk, then walk all the way to Gate 2?” he asked. “I just don’t understand how you’re gonna have any traffic on it.”
“It’s more for bicycles— it’s a mile, so it’s more for bicycles,” Deatrick said.
There is already a bike lane along that stretch of northbound Three Notch Road.
“I think it’s a good project,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, adding that “down the road” public works should consider putting a sidewalk from Lincoln Housing, located on base, to Willows Road and Shangri-La Drive, connecting it to Great Mills Road.
“Who’s gonna be responsible for removing the snow off the sidewalk?” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked.
Deatrick said the Navy would be responsible, as they are the adjacent property owner.
In other business on Tuesday, commissioners voted to end the local state of emergency when the state’s state of emergency ends on July 1, approved additional holiday leave for county employees for the newly-established Juneteenth holiday, approved sending grant requests for the sheriff’s office’s crisis intervention program and renewed the lease for the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.