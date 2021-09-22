"I'm very happy with my board of commissioners. We've come a long way since I was a teenager."
With those words, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) opened the discussion at the annual "state of the county" luncheon, which was hosted Tuesday by the St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall.
Guy noted that the property taxes in St. Mary's are the lowest in Southern Maryland. St. Mary's charges $0.8478 per $100 of assessed value compared to $0.932 in Calvert and $1.141 in Charles, according to dat.maryland.gov.
St. Mary's income tax rate of 3.1% is slightly higher than Calvert's 3% and Charles' 3.03%, according to marylandtaxes.gov, but Guy said the commissioners would like to try to lower the rate to 3%. They recently decreased it from 3.17% to 3.1%.
"The state of the county is very strong," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, adding "we're somewhat economically isolated from the rest of the country."
"We're not going to see the [fiscal] hit everyone else is seeing," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said, noting the county saw an increase of 24% in it most recent tax disbursement.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted progress at the airport with an addition at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, an AeroPark being developed and a USDA-approved Amish slaughterhouse on Thompson Corner Road.
Questions asked, answered
During the question-and-answer period, someone asked about "the Route 5 fiasco between [Routes] 245 and 243" in Leonardtown.
"That's a state problem," Morgan said, noting the county applied for grants that were denied. "We're sort of stuck until money is available from the state or the feds."
Another person asked about the lack of affordable housing. Colvin said some federal funds are available for rent assistance because of COVID-19, but added that changing the county's comprehensive plan is the best way to address the issue going forward.
A question was asked about the relationship the commissioners have with St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith.
O'Connor said he has a great relationship with Smith. "It's about give-and-take," he said.
"The negotiated agreement [between teachers and the school system] is pricey, very pricey," Guy said. "Who else gets a 4.5% pay raise every year?"
Nonetheless, Guy said the graduation rate in the county is high.
"Why does a building permit take two years?" was another question.
O'Connor said he wasn't happy about it. "It has to be worked on," he said. "There needs to be improvement."
"It's not just a local building permit," Guy said, noting that state and federal regulations are involved.
Guy related that it took two years for his cousin to get a building permit for a pole barn because a stream was running behind it. The commissioner said a state agency was involved in that instance.
Although several mentioned success in expanding broadband in the county, Morgan noted that he, Colvin and Guy do not have it where they live.