For the fifth time in the last 12 years, the St. Mary's County commissioners unanimously approved a budget.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted that fact during their May 23 meeting, which finance director Jeanett Cudmore confirmed. Other budgets have ended in split votes.
The $324.8 million fiscal 2023 budget — a $36.1 million increase over this year's budget — reduces the income tax rate from 3.1% to 3%, bringing it back to where it was in fiscal 2019, according to Cudmore. She called it "a big accomplishment."
The property tax rate will remain at 84.78 cents per $100 of assessed value. However, residents could pay more property taxes next year as home assessments rise.
The budget adds 75 employee positions to county staff, including 33 in emergency services, 14.6 for public works and transportation and five at the sheriff's office. The 33 new positions in emergency services include 19 for billing and 14 for the new animal shelter on FDR Boulevard in California.
County staff will also be getting pay raises, Cudmore said. This includes a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for all non-sworn employees; a step merit increase for all county employees and sworn officers; a 2.5% stipend for non-sworn employees at top of grade; a 6.5% scale increase for sworn officers; and a 6% pay raise for hourly employees as part of a phased-in minimum wage increase.
The commissioners added $7 million in requested funding for schools, which brings the county's contribution to $121.5 million. The school board's total operating budget for next year, including state funding, is $252.7 million.
Following a question from Morgan, Cudmore noted that the county is contributing $11.3 million for school construction and the state is chipping in $7 million.
Cudmore said the development impact fee is in its last fiscal year. It will be replaced with an excise tax in fiscal 2024.
She noted the budget includes the final $11 million allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"We gave everybody a little bit," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. "It's easy to run something when the money's good."
Following a question from Hewitt, deputy finance director Jody Quasney said the budget includes a reserve of 16%. The current fund balance in reserves sits at approximately $44.5 million. Cudmore said "best practice" is at least 15%.
MetCom's capital plan was also unanimously approved. It will result in rate increases of 3.4% for sewer and 2.7% for water, according to MetCom Executive Director George Erichsen. This will result in increases of 18 cents and 4 cents per 1,000 gallons.
Erichsen noted MetCom will be spending more on facilities in the future. "You'll see a much more aggressive program next year," he said. Erichsen said the utility had a "C" grade for rehabilitating its facilities.
"I've been looking for accountability in MetCom. They've provided it," Hewitt said, noting they've not increased their capital contributions for five straight years. "It's good for all of us," he said.
Final grant for jail expansion
The commissioners approved acceptance of a $1.85 million grant from the state for the jail expansion project by a 4-0-1 vote with Commissioner John O'Connor (R) abstaining.
The county previously received grants of $731,000 followed by two consecutive years of $5.5 million. The project total is $13.6 million.
The housing and medical unit addition was completed last July.
The project is currently in Phase 2, which includes the first phase of the existing facility's HVAC and security system upgrades along with housing areas A and B. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 30.
There are six phases in all, with the current schedule indicating final completion on September 2023, according to a board document.
TEC meeting going away
Economic development director Chris Kaselemis noted the county is in the process of implementing some of the 207 recommendations from the Zucker Assessment, which the county hired a national consultant for in 2016.
One of the new changes will involve doing away with formal meetings of the technical evaluation committee. The last such meeting will likely be in June, according to development services planner Brandy Glenn.
"The TEC meeting really isn't productive right now," she said. "We're just reading our comments."
The technical evaluation committee consists of various agencies that confer with county staff to make sure that an applicant for a building project has all of its ducks in a row in regard to various rules and regulations prior to a case going before the planning commission.
Glenn noted that the various agencies involved will still share their comments with the county.
"It's still a formal process," Kaselemis said.
"This is the first meaningful action I'm seeing from the Zucker report," Morgan said, calling it a "good first step."
"I like the shift to helping people achieve their dreams," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Kaselemis noted the county hired Casey Guidry as development coordinator in January 2020.