Newly-elected St. Mary’s County commissioners, school board members and some other county posts would see higher pay when they are sworn in in 2023 under a bill introduced in the General Assembly this month.
The bill, based on studies by the county’s compensation review commission, would take effect in 2023, raising commissioners’ pay from just under $40,000 to $50,000, and about $5,000 more for the commissioner president. For the three years following, pay would increase to just over $52,000 for commissioners, and over $57,000 for the president in 2026.
Similar changes would be in order for board of education members, who currently receive $6,000 plus an additional $250 per each year of membership. They would instead receive $10,000 with a 1.5% annual increase, and another $150 per each year of service on top of that. The school board’s chair would continue to have a slightly higher base pay at $11,000.
Additional raises would also go out to the county treasurer, whose salary would increase from $63,000 to $76,000 in 2023, ballooning up to $115,000 by 2026 and then being pegged to the salary of the register of wills.
The treasurer was one of a few historically underpaid positions, David Weiskopf, county attorney, said on Tuesday as commissioners voted to support the state bill.
The county’s orphans court judges would be paid in a way almost identical to the board of education, with a $1,000 travel expense fund.
“I think I’ve always said that I think I’m overpaid for what I do,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “But I think it’s the kind of thing that if you want people to run for government, run for these offices, it’s gotta pay enough.”
“I’m grateful that they moved forward to give some kind of an increase, because four years ago we got nothing,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “So this is definitely a need, if we want to get people to run that are qualified and do a good job for us.”
In neighboring Charles County, commissioners currently make $50,600 a year, and Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) makes $61,200 from his post, county spokesperson Jennifer Harris said.
Calvert commissioners currently make $46,500, and Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) makes $49,000, according to county law, which increases both salaries by another $1,500 next year.
