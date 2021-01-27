St. Mary’s County government will file a grant application with the state to make improvements on one of the two flood-prone roads that lead into the Breton Bay and Compton area in the hopes motorists will have a backup when McIntosh Run floods.
Recent floods in the area of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown have caused trouble with passenger and emergency vehicles passing into the Compton area, county public works director John Deatrick said at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, leaving the long and winding Bayside Road, the “escape route,” as the only pathway for residents and emergency services to travel to and from the area.
But recent climate changes have caused Bayside Road to become overwhelmed during storms as well, flooding the route “by as much as four inches in some places,” Deatrick wrote in an application for the grant.
Commissioners also sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation requesting assistance with Newtowne Neck Road, which is a state route, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, which flooded the road at its intersection with Point Lookout Road. Deatrick said he recently had a call with the state, and at this point they are “just not working on it.”
The St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation would design improvements to Bayside Road with about $100,000 in county money, and $400,000 in state funding for construction would not be available until mid-2022, giving the department time to work out a plan.
Construction on Bayside Road would likely involve raising three culverts in the area, raising a section of Bayside Road or adding additional flood management devices, according to the grant application.
“All we need is a couple more hurricanes or floods to really exacerbate the situation,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Commissioners unanimously voted to apply for the grant with the MDE.
“Let’s get this one going,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
