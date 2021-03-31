The St. Mary’s commissioners approved a $293 million proposed budget on Tuesday to move forward to a public hearing at the end of April, with board members agreeing there will be changes in the final two budget sessions following that hearing.
A public hearing will be held on April 27, with a comment period open until May 4, for the fiscal 2022 budget, which is a nearly $40 million increase from last year’s approved budget.
Notably absent from the budget is a 1.75% cost-of-living salary increase for school employees as part of a negotiated agreement, nearly $2 million in non-recurring technology upgrades for schools, as well as over $1 million for pay parity for St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies to align salaries with Charles County and the Maryland State Police.
“We thought we were in great shape” in December, when the county determined it had $7.3 million in unexpended revenue from gains in property and income tax, St. Mary’s Superintendent Scott Smith said at a recent school board meeting held after the proposals were cut. He said the 1.75% raise was “modest,” as the merit and cost-of-living increases, as well as bus driver pay increases, totaled about $6.4 million.
“We look forward to a lot more conversations, hopefully, as they go back and forth,” Smith said.
The cuts from the board of education’s and sheriff’s office’s proposed budgets came with disagreements over the county’s revenue predictions, where Commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and John O’Connor (R) disagree with the majority’s consensus to keep the county’s revenue estimates lower than predicted.
“Right now, I can’t support the recommended budget with $2.6 million going into the commissioners’ emergency reserve when there’re other needs, and I think that our revenue estimates are too low, also,” Colvin said, before voting against the recommended budget.
“I’ll be voting ‘yes,’ but I don’t support the budget the way it is either,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “I don’t support hiring 90.25 new people.”
The recommended budget includes 90.25 new full-time positions, 36 of which are in emergency services and funded by the emergency services billing fund. A total of 20 of the positions are for correctional officers for an expansion to the St. Mary’s Detention Center.
Hewitt said while there is a tide of stimulus money and revenue appears good, he is “not just as optimistic” as the projections from Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore, having previously noted the county may not see the full effects of COVID-19 for years to come.
The county is expecting to receive $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan grant money, which will fund some county positions, including health department hires and a nurse for the sheriff’s office.
“Once the public hearing [is over], we have to understand the hard work will come,” Hewitt said.
“I worry about this thing in May,” said Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who voted to approve the budget.
The budget, after amendments, is set to be adopted on May 25 before it goes into effect on July 1.
