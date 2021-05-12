At the first of two final budget work sessions, St. Mary's commissioners debated a plan that would only cover part of requested major pay increases, but would lower the county's income tax and raise growth estimates by half a percent.
The plan would include paying for a cost of living raise of 1% to the sheriff's office, county government employees and school employees, and funding some non-recurring school expenses, lowering the county's income tax rate from 3.17% to 3.1% and moving the county's growth estimate from its current 3.5% to 4%.
The school board and commissioners will have to decide in the coming weeks exactly how much to pay for the board of education's negotiated agreement with school employees, which included a 1.75% cost of living increase.
The 1% cost of living increase offered by the commissioners totals $1,268,076 paid by the county. The "other 0.75%" would have to be fronted by the school board, which would need to find other areas in its proposed budget to reduce. The commissioners would also front nearly $500,000 for bus driver salary increases.
The plan, which Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) introduced, would still be about $779,000 under an amount which Superintendent Scott Smith said would be "enough to honor the negotiated agreement" with some realignments. At a school board meeting the next day, Smith said he had reduced a growth in the schools' health care cost, offering some leeway into how the schools get that money together.
But if next week the commissioners' plan "remains the same," Smith said the school board would have to find what to cut to scrounge together the $779,000.
Earlier, at Tuesday's budget work session, Smith said if the commissioners were able to make a nearly $2.6 million increase over their proposed budget, "we can go back, we can take care of it, and there need not be any further drama or input from us," he said. "You wouldn't have to speak with me, other than to come to our graduations."
"If we can wash that number somehow, at least get that number figured out, I'm receptive to trying to meet you there," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
"I think we can get there," said Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), who, along with Commissioner John O'Connor, have argued throughout the budget sessions in favor of spending more on the requested raises for school and sheriff's office employees.
"I think we're there," O'Connor (R) said.
Commissioners, in the meantime, are attempting to reach an agreement on how to pay for nonprofits in order to forward money to schools and the length-of-service award program, possibly using either the county's fund balance, or using American Rescue Plan funds.
"If we use fund balance to pay for our nonprofits, as we've done before, so we have precedent of it ... we can fully fund everybody what they're asking for, we can give a tax cut. Everybody walks away happy at the end of the day," Colvin said.
"You can go ahead and fund law, county employees and the schools at $2.6 million, we get to reverse the tax increase that should've never happened," O'Connor said.
Commissioners were unable to resolve the nonprofit issue, and will discuss it next week after finding out if they are able to use stimulus funds for it.
In addition to quarreling over the school situation, commissioners approved several smaller appeals, including for vehicles and a health department emergency coordinator, but denied the $1 million appeal from the sheriff's office for a full 5% salary increase for deputies, which would bring them to parity with the Maryland State Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office, but increase their pay far more than other county employees.
After a brief silence, O'Connor and Colvin voted in favor of that increase, and Morgan, Hewitt and Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) voted against it.
"I think when we start to look at the overall numbers, of how we're gonna treat everyone equally at the end of the day, it will become a bigger part of the discussion," Morgan said.