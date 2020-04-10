St. Mary's continues to encourage participation in ordinance revision

Despite closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is still encouraging community members to participate in the revision of a decade-old zoning document.
The last time the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance was revised was in 2016, and it is due for some updates, according to Bill Hunt, director of the county’s department of land use and growth management.
The document guides development opportunities and more throughout St. Mary’s County. Surveyors, engineers, developers, real estate professionals, property owners and others with an interest in development in the county have been invited to participate in the revision process, which was taking place through a series of one-hour meetings.
Interested parties have also been encouraged to provide prewritten ordinance provisions for consideration and discussion. The department has yet to receive any comments, according to Hunt.
Roger Fink, a former Charles County attorney, was hired as a consultant to oversee the complete revision to the ordinances and planned to participate in the public meetings to hear suggestions for changes to the ordinances.
The recommendations for changes that are obtained will be compiled by Fink and a draft will be sent to all participants to review.
The first meeting was held at the Chesapeake building on Feb. 26, but due to COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has asked the public to continue social distancing and to not have groups gathered together of 10 or more. With that in mind, physical meetings of the ordinance revision will be postponed.
Hunt told The Enterprise this week so far they have “probably received around 20 or so” submissions and since meetings are out of the question for now, a staff member is going through the documents and noting sections where revisions have been suggested.
He said he plans to create a spreadsheet outlining this information that can be sent out to everyone involved, to be discussed when they can meet again.
Hunt is encouraging people to “continue sending in suggestions” and mentioned it “would be nice if people pointed out where the problem is in the ordinance” and how exactly it could be improved.
“It’s easier to edit someone’s work than it is to start from scratch,” he said, adding, he believes the spreadsheet will garner more involvement.
The two links that you will find the ordinances are www.stmarysmd.com/docs/CZO.pdf and www.stmarysmd.com/docs/SubDivisionOrdinance_4_3_2018.pdf.
Submissions can be sent via email in advance of the meetings to bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com explaining what provision should be changed with a suggestion on the new wording.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews