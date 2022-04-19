Election

The filing deadline for the July 19 primary election was April 15. 

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) had one opponent withdraw on March 29, Elaine Belson of La Plata, but got another, Keith Washington of Accokeek, who filed on March 24. Mckayla Wilkes is also running again. 

In addition, six Republicans filed for their party's nod to challenge the longtime incumbent in November in a district that is reshaped and doesn't include College Park. 

On the county level, Thomas F. McKay, a former commissioner president, filed as a Republican for commissioner president on April 15, joining incumbent Randy Guy, William "B.J." Hall and Rita Weaver in the GOP side of the race, while Natalie Weech filed as a Democrat on April 14. 

In a switcheroo, Commissioner John O'Connor — who earlier had filed for commissioner president and withdrew the same day Weaver filed before he filed for his current District 3 seat — withdrew from the District 3 seat on April 15 and joined the race for sheriff, vying to replace Tim Cameron (R), who is not running again. Todd Fleenor filed for that race on April 11, while John C. Lee II withdrew on April 11. O'Connor and Fleenor will face Steve Hall in the GOP primary on July 19. Fleenor, a sergeant, and Hall, a captain, both currently serve in the St. Mary's sheriff's office, while O'Connor had most recently worked in law enforcement agencies in Prince George's County.

O'Connor withdrew from the District 3 county commissioner's race on April 15 after Mike Alderson Jr. filed on April 11. O'Connor's wife, Elizabeth O'Connor, who recently retired from the St. Mary's sheriff's office as a corporal, filed for the seat currently held by her husband on April 15. She will face Alderson and Dawn Murphy in the GOP primary. 

Faye Ferrell-Wheeler filed as a Republican on March 25 to run against incumbent Debbie Burch for clerk of the circuit court. 

Ellyne Brice Davis filed on April 15 as a Republican for an orphans' court judge position. In the primary she will face three incumbents: Albert Babcock, Bill Mattingly and Michael White.

The husband-wife team of Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) and Karin Bailey, St. Mary's school board chair representing District 3, are unchallenged, as is Del. Matt Morgan (R-District 29A).

Incumbents are noted with an asterisk. 

U.S. Congress

Representative District 5

Democrats

Steny Hoyer*

Keith Washington

Mckayla Wilkes

Elaine Belson (withdrawn)

Republicans

DuVal Cubero

Vanessa Marie Hoffman

Michael S. Lemon

Chris Palombi

Patrick Lucky Stevens

Tannis Villanova

State Senate 

District 29

Republican Jack Bailey*

State House

District 29A

Republican Matt Morgan*

District 29B

Democrats

Brian Crosby*

Valarie Dove-Swaringer

Republican Deb Rey

District 29C

Republicans

Tim Gowen

Todd Morgan

St. Mary's County

Commissioner president (at-large)

Republicans

Randy Guy*

Rita Weaver

William "B.J." Hall 

Thomas F. McKay

Democrat

Natalie Weech

Commissioner District 1

Republicans

Eric Colvin*

Roy Alvey

Democrat

Sheila Milburn

Commissioner District 2

Republicans 

Michael Hewitt*

Marcus Drake

Democrat

Brandon Russell

Commissioner District 3

Republicans

Elizabeth O'Connor

Michael Alderson Jr. 

Dawn Murphy

Commissioner District 4

Republicans

Scott Ostrow

Dawn Zimmerman

Democrat

Steve Tuttle

Treasurer

Republican Christy Kelly*

State's Attorney

Republicans

Richard Fritz*

Jaymi Sterling

Clerk of Circuit Court

Republicans

Debbie Burch*

Faye Ferrell-Wheeler

Register of Wills

Republican Phyllis Superior*

Orphans Court judges

Republicans

Albert "Allie" Babcock*

Bill Mattingly*

Michael White*

Ellynne Brice Davis

Sheriff

Republicans

Todd Fleenor

Steve Hall

John O'Connor

John C. Lee II (withdrawn)

Board of education

District 1

Dorothy Andrews

Karolyn Bender

Marsha L. Williams

District 3

Republican Karin Bailey*

Circuit Court Judge

Michael J. Stamm*

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews