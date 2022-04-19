The filing deadline for the July 19 primary election was April 15.
U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) had one opponent withdraw on March 29, Elaine Belson of La Plata, but got another, Keith Washington of Accokeek, who filed on March 24. Mckayla Wilkes is also running again.
In addition, six Republicans filed for their party's nod to challenge the longtime incumbent in November in a district that is reshaped and doesn't include College Park.
On the county level, Thomas F. McKay, a former commissioner president, filed as a Republican for commissioner president on April 15, joining incumbent Randy Guy, William "B.J." Hall and Rita Weaver in the GOP side of the race, while Natalie Weech filed as a Democrat on April 14.
In a switcheroo, Commissioner John O'Connor — who earlier had filed for commissioner president and withdrew the same day Weaver filed before he filed for his current District 3 seat — withdrew from the District 3 seat on April 15 and joined the race for sheriff, vying to replace Tim Cameron (R), who is not running again. Todd Fleenor filed for that race on April 11, while John C. Lee II withdrew on April 11. O'Connor and Fleenor will face Steve Hall in the GOP primary on July 19. Fleenor, a sergeant, and Hall, a captain, both currently serve in the St. Mary's sheriff's office, while O'Connor had most recently worked in law enforcement agencies in Prince George's County.
O'Connor withdrew from the District 3 county commissioner's race on April 15 after Mike Alderson Jr. filed on April 11. O'Connor's wife, Elizabeth O'Connor, who recently retired from the St. Mary's sheriff's office as a corporal, filed for the seat currently held by her husband on April 15. She will face Alderson and Dawn Murphy in the GOP primary.
Faye Ferrell-Wheeler filed as a Republican on March 25 to run against incumbent Debbie Burch for clerk of the circuit court.
Ellyne Brice Davis filed on April 15 as a Republican for an orphans' court judge position. In the primary she will face three incumbents: Albert Babcock, Bill Mattingly and Michael White.
The husband-wife team of Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) and Karin Bailey, St. Mary's school board chair representing District 3, are unchallenged, as is Del. Matt Morgan (R-District 29A).
Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.
U.S. Congress
Representative District 5
Democrats
Steny Hoyer*
Keith Washington
Mckayla Wilkes
Elaine Belson (withdrawn)
Republicans
DuVal Cubero
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
Michael S. Lemon
Chris Palombi
Patrick Lucky Stevens
Tannis Villanova
State Senate
District 29
Republican Jack Bailey*
State House
District 29A
Republican Matt Morgan*
District 29B
Democrats
Brian Crosby*
Valarie Dove-Swaringer
Republican Deb Rey
District 29C
Republicans
Tim Gowen
Todd Morgan
St. Mary's County
Commissioner president (at-large)
Republicans
Randy Guy*
Rita Weaver
William "B.J." Hall
Thomas F. McKay
Democrat
Natalie Weech
Commissioner District 1
Republicans
Eric Colvin*
Roy Alvey
Democrat
Sheila Milburn
Commissioner District 2
Republicans
Michael Hewitt*
Marcus Drake
Democrat
Brandon Russell
Commissioner District 3
Republicans
Elizabeth O'Connor
Michael Alderson Jr.
Dawn Murphy
Commissioner District 4
Republicans
Scott Ostrow
Dawn Zimmerman
Democrat
Steve Tuttle
Treasurer
Republican Christy Kelly*
State's Attorney
Republicans
Richard Fritz*
Jaymi Sterling
Clerk of Circuit Court
Republicans
Debbie Burch*
Faye Ferrell-Wheeler
Register of Wills
Republican Phyllis Superior*
Orphans Court judges
Republicans
Albert "Allie" Babcock*
Bill Mattingly*
Michael White*
Ellynne Brice Davis
Sheriff
Republicans
Todd Fleenor
Steve Hall
John O'Connor
John C. Lee II (withdrawn)
Board of education
District 1
Dorothy Andrews
Karolyn Bender
Marsha L. Williams
District 3
Republican Karin Bailey*
Circuit Court Judge
Michael J. Stamm*