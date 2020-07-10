You are the owner of this article.
St. Mary's County commissioners agenda for Tuesday, July 14

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. County administrator

10 a.m. County commissioners

10:10 a.m. Executive session: Personnel and real property

Adjourn

6:30 p.m. Public forum (via teleconference)

