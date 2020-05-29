You are the owner of this article.
St. Mary's County commissioners agenda for Tuesday, June 2

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Department of public works and transportation: Public hearing on airport rules and minimum standards

9:15 a.m. Department of finance: Public hearing on supplemental appropriation ordinance

9:30 a.m. Commissioners as St. Mary’s County Board of Health

10:00 a.m. County administrator

10:45 a.m. County commissioners

Adjourn

