St. Mary's County Attorney David Weiskopf told the Southern Maryland News on Friday, Feb. 4, that the $17 million figure reported by the county's emergency services director to the county commissioners at a meeting three days prior was incorrect.
Weiskopf said the figure is actually $1,689,000.
The number was the outstanding uncollected emergency medical bills stemming from the county's rescue squads.
"It's a new system. We're working on the kinks and curves of it," Weiskopf said.
The $17 million figure resulted in a lengthy discussion between the commissioners and county staff on Feb. 1.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he thought the county would be looking at an outstanding amount of $2 million or $3 million.
Turns out, he was right.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said, “$17 million seems like a ‘wow’ number.”
Walker noted the county emergency services uses “soft billing,” which requests that people pay for service of ambulance rides, including through health care insurance.
The commissioners last year changed to billing for ambulance rides in part to pay for emergency medical staff to help supplement volunteer first responders.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said the county was hoping for a 50% collection rate.
The collected funds are used to pay for equipment and salaries for 30% of emergency medical services staff. The remainder of the staff are volunteers.
“We figured it all out before. I’m sure we’ll figure it out again,” O’Connor said.