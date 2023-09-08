A panel of police officers from other counties has recommended that a St. Mary's County sheriff's deputy be terminated after an internal administrative hearing on Sept. 7 in Leonardtown.
Dep. John Fenwick, who joined the department’s corrections division in 2014 before becoming a patrol deputy in 2017, was judged by the three-person panel following the 3-plus hour hearing.
The panel determined Fenwick had violated Standards of Conduct 319.5.8, which is “failure to disclose or misrepresenting material facts or making any false or misleading statement on any application, examination form or other document, report or form, or during the course of any work-related investigation.”
He was also reprimanded after he admitted guilt to both a body-worn camera violation as well as an improper investigation.
The recommendation for termination will now be forwarded to St. Mary's Sheriff Steve Hall (R), who will make a decision on Fenwick's job status. Fenwick is not allowed to appeal the decision because it is based on an internal investigation, according to a senior officer.
Fenwick, who was represented by attorney Shaun F. Owens of Upper Marlboro, did not testify during the hearing.
The charges stem from a Feb. 3 incident when Fenwick responded to an anonymous tip that two children were unattended in a vehicle near the Planet Fitness at the Wildewood Shopping Center.
According to testimony as well as camera footage — from Fenwick and Dep. Donald Shubrooks, who was also at the scene — shown at the hearing, Fenwick saw a gray-colored van in the parking lot before going inside the gym to see if anyone knew who owned the vehicle. He passed the suspect on her way out.
Fenwick then approaches the woman at about 9 p.m., speaks to her briefly and runs her plates.
Later he asks the woman how long the children, ages 5 and 7, were in the van, to which she answers, “Just a couple minutes.”
Fenwick asks, "What’s a couple minutes to you?” and later informs her the children were alone for more than 20 minutes. He later tells the woman that, “We’ll chalk it up to a couple of minutes.”
Fenwick did not fill out a report, but instead wrote five sentences on his computer-aided dispatch system. One sentence said, “The female was with the children and dog leaving the parking lot.”
“These are all true and accurate statements,” Owens said of the CAD notes. “Nothing in the CAD notes are false. We can all agree the CAD notes were incomplete. The question is whether his intent was to deceive.”
Information from his body-worn camera also was not listed in his notes.
“This was clearly calculated to disguise the fact [this was child neglect],” prosecutor Kevin Karpinski said. “This was a clear violation of the agency’s policy.”
Office of Professional Responsibilities Lt. Thomas Hedderich said when he interviewed Fenwick about the incident that Fenwick told him, “I should have stepped up and did more than I did.”
“I think what the board has is a deputy who didn’t want to take the extra step,” Karpinski said.
The prosecutor also noted an incident that took place in May 2022 when Fenwick responded to a hotel for a call of sexual assault and burglary, but did not file a report.
“There’s a pattern here,” Karpinski said.
During his closing arguments, Owens pleaded for Fenwick to retain his position.
“He needs to get his act together with his report writing and the details,” he said. “I don’t think there’s always a need to go straight to termination.”
Fenwick had received a "Sheriff's Salute" award for the first quarter of 2021 from former Sheriff Tim Cameron and a "Meritorious Action" award in 2019, among other commendations.