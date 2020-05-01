St. Mary's County designated second amendment sanctuary area

County commissioners agreed to designate St. Mary’s County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary area at Tuesday’s meeting, marking the sixth county in Maryland to make such a resolution. While the designation is symbolic in nature, many in the county have advocated for its approval.
The clarion call for the sanctuary came in response to several pieces of legislation discussed in Annapolis earlier this year that backers say would restrict firearm ownership, including requiring additional background checks on secondary firearm transfers, safer gun storage when minors could gain access and registration for certain guns.
Residents rallied behind the initiative and sent letters of support to commissioners over the past couple months. John Mountjoy, a local 2nd Amendment advocate, created the St. Mary’s 2A Sanctuary-Maryland Facebook page earlier in the year, which is dedicated to the advocacy of making St. Mary’s a sanctuary county, and on Wednesday, the group had over 6,000 members. The resolution was originally scheduled to go to commissioners for a vote in March, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, David Weiskopf, county attorney, told the commissioners he was “here today to discuss the resolution for support of the Second Amendment … which states a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
He said when he began working on the resolution in February, there were three counties in Maryland that had already passed similar measures, including Carroll, Harford and Cecil, but then Allegany and Calvert were added.
“If you were to adopt as written it would basically do six things, Weiskopf said, including: affirm the commissioners’ commitment to the values of the founding fathers and the United States Constitution; express the commissioners’ continued commitment to support all provisions of the Constitution, including the right of the people to keep and bear arms; express the commissioners’ strong support for the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and urges the members of the general assembly and the governor to take no action which would violate the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and Bill of Rights; and declare the commissioners’ support of other elected bodies making similar declarations on behalf of Maryland counties, cities and towns.
“There are letters of support from the two law enforcement people in St. Mary’s County, Richard Fritz, the elected state’s attorney and Sheriff Tim Cameron, the elected sheriff,” Weiskopf mentioned.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, “If Annapolis passes some type of law that goes against the grain of the 2nd Amendment … is this symbolic or would we not enforce the laws from the legislature?”
“This is symbolic,” Weiskopf replied. “If somebody has a problem with a law that’s passed then you go to court, which is what they did with the Maryland Safe Gun Act passed in 2010 or so. It went to the federal district of Maryland and it was upheld and the Supreme Court refused.”
Compared to other counties, Weiskopf claimed he “wrote a pretty vanilla” resolution.
“In Calvert County it says that any law passed for any reason for ammo or guns violates the Second Amendment,” he said.
“I think you did a very good job with the wording,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) told Weiskopf.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) thanked Mountjoy and others in the county for the “overwhelming support.”
He said “gun owners as a whole are a highly educated group about the law and I think what spurred a lot of this is a lot of laws they see coming out of Annapolis aren’t addressing the problems that are occurring in society. I know I fully support what Del. [Matt] Morgan has tried to do in order to make laws that increase penalties on people who have stolen guns and use a stolen gun in a crime.”
Colvin continued, “Just to be clear to everyone listening, this is not something that … supersedes any laws that are out there. We are not granting permission for people to carry their AR-15s into Walmart, you cannot do that.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who has been leading the way on the initiative, told The Enterprise on Wednesday, he is “glad we took the steps forward to get it passed and support those who legally own firearms and are responsible with them.”
Although COVID-19 has limited county activity since the sanctuary discussion began, he said commissioners continued to receive letters of support from residents advocating for the designation.
“I’m an avid Second Amendment supporter,” he said, adding he hopes the “legislature in Annapolis actually looks at ways to enforce laws that are on the books” concerning criminals who have stolen firearms.
