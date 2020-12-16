While St. Mary’s County government received a favorable financial report from auditors, county commissioners were briefed last week on a fiscal 2020 audit report, which revealed a $33.5 million unassigned fund balance.
The commissioners have a policy in place to build up reserves in an effort to improve county government’s bond rating as high as possible. While total reserves must be at least 15% of revenue, the new fund balance puts reserves at 20.10%, compared to 19.97% in fiscal 2019, according to finance staff.
The $33,485,176 is equivalent to almost 14.25% of general fund expenditures. In addition, the commissioners hold an assigned fund balance of $5.6 million, as of the June 30 audit.
“We’ve issued a clean or unmodified opinion on the financial statements,” Christopher Lehman, audit partner with SB and Company, said at the Dec. 8 meeting. “That says they are reasonably free of material misstatement and that would be the best opinion we could give under professional standards. … We did not discover any material weaknesses in internal control or instances of fraud.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, “I don’t expect there to be any fraud … Jeannett Cudmore [the county’s chief finance officer] does a great job.”
St. Mary’s government has $95.5 million in liability to the other post-employment benefits funds, known as OPEB, and has paid $86.3 million into it so far, Cudmore told Southern Maryland News this week.
At last week's meeting, Hewitt asked Lehman to rate the general condition of St. Mary’s County compared to its peers.
“As far as your percentage of fund balance compared to your expenditures you’d be in the top third [percentile]” Lehman replied. “Your OPEB plan is pretty well funded if you look at percentage.”
“I’ve seen Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Howard County and Baltimore County way behind,” Hewitt said. “We’re up here at 98% and 99% and they’re at 2% and 3%. … We were told to keep it under control to keep our bond rating up.”
The commissioner asked why other counties have paid so little into their fund, and Lehman said he wasn’t sure why.
Hewitt mentioned he’s heard people say they think the county is too conservative with its spending and fund balances, but he insisted commissioners like to position themselves to be able to deal with potential drops in revenue.
“You’ve built a cushion in your numbers, a lot of governments don’t have that cushion,” Lehman said.
Total OPEB liability is always fluctuating and usually increasing, Hewitt said, pointing out after a recent meeting the total increased from $95.5 million to $101 million. “How do we understand what our OPEB liability is now?” he asked.
“An actuary crunches the numbers,” Lehman said. “There are just so many calculations that go into it, I don’t even want to speculate how the liability would change … but it probably would not be substantial.”
As of June 30, the auditors reported combined ending fund balances of $104 million, an increase of $11.1 million compared to the prior year, for St. Mary's government. In addition to the $33.5 million of unassigned funds, restricted and committed fund balances included $38 million for capital projects, $14.7 million for the bond rating reserve, $1.6 million for a rainy day fund, and $8 million for nonrecurring operating and capital improvement pay-go in the the fiscal 2021 budget.