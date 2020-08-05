While St. Mary’s County Library branches finally opened to the public on a limited basis on Monday, precautions have been put in place to maximize the safety of both staff and customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The openings also gave the community the first opportunity to check out the new Leonardtown branch.
According to a library release, masks will be required in all branches for both staff and customers over the age of two and all customers are asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between one another.
Although residents are allowed to use the computers, some have been taken offline to help with spacing, and computer assistance from staff will be limited. In some interactions, staff may use laser pointers or assist customers via online chat help to avoid coming within six feet of customers.
Additionally, some seating has been removed or otherwise covered, and there are marked waiting points for customers in line to check out materials. Customers entering with children are asked to stay together and help children maintain social distance from other customers. Wipes will be available for customers to use in sanitizing and plastic wrap will be used to protect public keyboards.
Due to the health department’s guidelines, the number of visitors to the library buildings will be limited. The Lexington Park and Leonardtown locations will allow 20 to 22 people at a time and the Charlotte Hall branch will allow 10 to 12.
On Monday, Laura Marini of Mechanicsville waited in line, with about five others, for her turn to enter the Leonardtown library. She’s excited that the building is “finally open again,” she said, and mentioned she was a regular customer at the old Leonardtown library where she would often check out movies and books.
“Everything was canceled,” she said of county events and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the library is a great resource for finding things to do.
Marylee Russell, branch manager at the Leonardtown library, said finally opening the doors of the new facility “is a dream come true.” The new building was ready to open in late April but had to delay allowing public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although the limited opening is not how she imagined the first day, she is still “thrilled,” she said, adding, “It’s been eleven years in the making.”
During the first hour of the library being open, Russell said a number of residents came through and left “really good feedback.” She shared she can’t wait until they can operate at full capacity again.
Curbside service, which she said turned out to be “very popular,” will continued to be offered, along with several virtual programs, which also proved to be a hit during the pandemic. “We are still finding new ways to provide services for customers.”
Michael Blackwell, director of the St. Mary’s County Library, said the branches will have in-person programming again at some point, but they also plan to continue to grow their virtual programming.
It was realized “a lot of people like to do things virtually,” such as painting classes, he said, and audiobook and ebook check-outs have increased by about 40% compared to this time last year.
Leonardtown resident Chelsea McGee and her eight-year-old son, Isaac, took advantage of the selection of audiobooks and ebooks during the closure, as well as the summer reading challenge, which they participate in every year, Chelsea said on Monday while sitting and reading with Isaac in the new Leonardtown facility. “We love the new building, it’s beautiful,” she said.
Andrea Atlas of Leonardtown and her two young kids, David and Drea, walked out of the library on Monday with a stack of children’s books in hand. The group said they’re happy the library is now open for them to walk through so they can find their own books.
When asked what her favorite thing about the new library is, Lois Coryell, one of the assistant branch managers at the Leonardtown library, said it’s the space. While the old library consisted of only about 19,000 square feet with 10,000 feet available to use, the new building has about 28,500 square feet with 24,000 available for public use, according to Blackwell.
The extra space has been used in a number of ways including: a large conference room that can be divided into two rooms; plenty of seating and plug-ins throughout the facility; a Maryland Room, which is a quiet space stocked with historical collections and genealogical materials; five study rooms with a whiteboard in each; and a “maker’s space,” which will give the public access to sewing machines, 3D printers and a Cricut device to cut fabric and paper. Unfortunately, these spaces are closed off for now, Coryell shared, but will be available for the public to use once the pandemic fades out and it is safe.
“It’s a beautiful place for customers,” she said. “They deserve it and they’ve been waiting a long time.”