St. Mary's County is looking to help with an expansion of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area.
On Dec. 14, the county commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a letter of support for the expansion that was requested by the Southern Maryland Resources and Conservation District.
The expansion would double the acreage in the Rural Legacy Area, according to Chris Kaselemis, the county's director of economic development.
In an email, he noted that the request involves an addition of 17,049 acres. If approved by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the addition would be added to the 16,849 acres to make up a total of 33,898.
On Dec. 14, Kaselemis noted that the expansion is supported by the U.S. Navy in order to protect encroachment on Webster Field in St. Inigoes.
In order to use federal Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program funds, the project has to be advantageous to the Navy, Kaselemis said. The REPI program is a "key tool for combating encroachment that can limit or restrict military training, testing and operations," according to repi.mil. The program is administered by the office of the secretary of defense.
"Many property owners are excited, and some (37) want to have properties removed" from the expansion, he said. The addition involves 480 parcels.
In response to a question from Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), who cast the lone vote against approving the request, Kaselemis said the parcels are contiguous, but noted that some are contiguous by water.
Hewitt said there are a "lot of white areas" in the map of the proposed expansion that would not be included. Kaselemis explained those are mainly "small lot residential areas."
He said the ultimate goal is to have 60,000 acres of Rural Legacy Area preserved in the county.
The Rural Legacy Program was enacted in 1997 by the Maryland General Assembly. The program helps local governments and land trusts buy interests in real property in designated rural legacy areas. The program has provided more than $300 million to protect approximately 100,000 acres of valuable farm, field and forest land in Maryland.
Owners of properties within a rural legacy area are eligible to receive payment for easements restricting development on their land.
In addition, with the purchase of transferable development rights, properties within a Rural Legacy Area are unable to increase residential density in excess of one dwelling per 5 acres.
Funding for the purchase of easements comes from a variety of sources including St. Mary’s County land preservation, open space funds and the Navy’s REPI funds.
St. Mary’s County is home to two designated rural legacy areas: Huntersville and Mattapany. In St. Mary’s County, the Rural Legacy Program has permanently preserved approximately 6,569 acres.
The boundary of the Mattapany area was last expanded in 2017 and the boundary of the Huntersville area was expanded in 2019.
According to a board document, expanding the boundary of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area will help protect water quality in the St. Mary’s River, Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay; increase resiliency to the effects of climate change; protect important wildlife habitat; and preserve natural and working lands.