Although the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Mary's County remains high, it has been declining over the past week.
Dr. Meena Brewster, the county's health officer, updated the county commissioners during a Jan. 25 meeting.
The number of cases per 100,000 based on a seven-day rolling average declined from 293 on Jan. 14 to 133 on Jan. 25.
She noted that a decline also was happening across the state. "We're hopeful it means we already peaked," she said.
Although the county dashboard is still lacking in some data, including positivity and hospitalization rates due to a cyber attack on the state system, Brewster noted that hospitalizations across the state have declined as well. They are still high, however.
She encouraged those who have recovered from the coronavirus who have tested negative through a rapid PCR test to also test negative through an antigen test before returning to work after five days.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked Brewster about the health department's new adverse child experiences dashboard, which it recently launched.
"We're really excited about this," she said.
The dashboard attempts to track different kinds of potentially traumatic childhood events, such as experiencing or witnessing violence and having a family member attempt to or die by suicide or from drug abuse. Other examples relate to divorce/separation, jail/prison time and mental health issues.
These items are linked to chronic health issues and mental illness, according to the dashboard.
Brewster noted three reasons for the information — it helps educate the community, helps community organizations in applying for grants and helps make sure the county health department's decisions are data-driven.
"We're looking forward to developing this out even more," she said.
Data used on the site is from annual telephone surveys from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the dashboard, 64% of St. Mary's County residents who participated in the survey in 2018 said they experienced at least one childhood adversity. And 29% of those residents said they experienced at least three or more.
The highest numbers in the county were for, in order, emotional abuse, substance abuse, divorce/separation, mental health illness and intimate partner violence.
The numbers for the state were generally higher than in St. Mary's, although the county was slightly higher in parental divorce/separation.
Survey data from St. Mary's high school students indicates that 31% have lived with someone who is depressed, mentally ill or suicidal. Some 25% have lived with someone who was an alcoholic, used illegal drugs or prescription drugs to get high or was a problem gambler. Another 25% have lived with an adult who regularly swore at, insulted or put them down. Finally, 23% had lived with someone who had been in jail or prison.
The dashboard includes links for youth mentoring, a resource guide and the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, which serves Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties.
"Youth mentoring is a key strategy to try to mitigate the impact of childhood adverse experiences so that we can protect them from those types of future outcomes," Brewster said.
The center, which is located at 23918 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, provides "highly individualized legal advocacy and representation, case management, crisis management, and emergency shelter services, all free of charge, to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County."
The ACEs dashboard can be accessed at smchd.org/aces-data.
National Guard testing tent opens
In other news, Brewster noted that a COVID-19 testing site is open outside the Medstar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown.
Testing is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Tent No. 3, which is located in the hospital’s front parking lot. There is no charge, and appointments are not required. Results for PCR tests generally take 24 to 48 hours, a press release states. Rapid tests are not offered.
To learn more or locate additional testing sites, visit COVIDtest.maryland.gov.