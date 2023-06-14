assault 1

St. Mary's Sheriff Steve Hall (R), left, awards Deputy Devin Absher a sheriff’s office purple heart medal on June 13.

 ST. MARY'S SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

On June 12 at 2:12 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress involving Antoine Keith Mackall III, who allegedly attacked several victims inside of a residence.

Patrol Deputy Devin Absher was the first to arrive on the scene and heard a loud disturbance, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Deputy Absher observed Mackall, 29, of no fixed address, exit the apartment and run toward a wood line.


MICHAEL REID