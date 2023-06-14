On June 12 at 2:12 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress involving Antoine Keith Mackall III, who allegedly attacked several victims inside of a residence.
Patrol Deputy Devin Absher was the first to arrive on the scene and heard a loud disturbance, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Deputy Absher observed Mackall, 29, of no fixed address, exit the apartment and run toward a wood line.
A foot chase ensued and Mackall attempted to jump a fence. At the fence line, Mackall punched Absher in the face multiple times and continued to run toward the woods, according to the release.
Absher continued the pursuit and was able to successfully take the suspect into custody. Upon a search of Mackall, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine was located on his person.
Absher was flown to a trauma unit as a result of his injuries and is now recovering at home.
“This is an example of a 21st-century police officer,” Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said in the release. “Deputy Absher is fueled by a passion to serve. He’s directed by his training, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community. I am inspired.”
Mackall is charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of second-degree assault on multiple victims, resisting/interfere with arrest, two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, failure to obey a lawful order, CDS possession of cocaine and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Mackall is currently being held on a no-bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.