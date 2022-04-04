Five entities were recently recognized for environmental sustainability by the St. Mary's County Commission on the Environment.
The St. Mary's County commissioners honored Enso Kitchen, Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, Bay Fibers Studio and Master Gardeners. An honorable mention went to St. Mary's Ryken High School's Maryland Earth Preservation organization.
The annual sustainability awards program recognizes outstanding St Mary’s County students, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and farms for environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention.
Each of the awardees has incorporated sustainment-focused practices into their organizations, a release states.
Enso Kitchen serves locally grown and produced food, and Bay Fibers Studio promotes our the native environment while also donating proceeds to Chesapeake Bay conservation and other environmental causes.
The volunteers that make up the University of Maryland Extension Master Gardeners have worked tirelessly to incorporate native plants in landscape design projects and lead county residents and businesses to install interpretive boards for others to learn about wetlands, native trees and buffer zones.
Duke Elementary School students and teachers have an active garden club, support pollinators by planting native flowers, incorporate signage to limit paper towel waste and have a popular walk/bike to school program.