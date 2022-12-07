St. Mary's government offiicals began the budget process on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-hour work session about capital improvement projects.

The first of several budget meetings came a month or so later than normal, according to Chief Financial Officer Jeanett Cudmore. The delay was so that new commissioners would be able to attend, she said. Mike Alderson Jr. and Scott Ostrow had their first commissioners meeting earlier that day.


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews