St. Mary's government offiicals began the budget process on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-hour work session about capital improvement projects.
The first of several budget meetings came a month or so later than normal, according to Chief Financial Officer Jeanett Cudmore. The delay was so that new commissioners would be able to attend, she said. Mike Alderson Jr. and Scott Ostrow had their first commissioners meeting earlier that day.
At the morning meeting, Cudmore noted there is a $36.8 million fund balance, which is higher than projected.
Some of the reasons are because of more than $5 million in vacancy savings because positions couldn't be filled due to a tight labor market, and more than $3.7 million because of funds that couldn't be spent for projects and equipment due to supply chain issues.
"We have a healthy unassigned [fund balance]," she said.
Probably up to $14 million of it can be used in the fiscal 2024 budget, she said, noting $25 million of the previous year's unassigned fund balance was used in the current fiscal 2023 budget.
Near the end of the budget workshop, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) suggested the county use some of the $14 million to build a new gymnastics center on some 15 acres of land the county owns near Great Mills High School next to where a YMCA is planned.
Hewitt said the new landlord of the county's current gymnastics center on the southwest corner of Route 235 and Great Mills Road wants to raise the rent 120%, plus increase maintenance fees substantially.
"We can build for half of what they're charging," Hewitt said, referring to the total costs of a new 15- to 20-year lease. The current lease expires at the end of this month, he said.
The county might be able to do a short-term lease at the site until they figure out what they're going to do long-term, according to county officials.
"We can build for $3.5 million," Hewitt said.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said the roof needs to be raised at the current facility in order to be able to perform some gymnastics activities.
Hewitt noted that the owner the Willows Recreation Center on Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park has it listed for sale for $5.4 million.
Chief Information Officer Bob Kelly presented the commissioners with a $6 million request for more space for some departments. "Only four [of the county departments] have the space they need," he said, adding it's been an issue since 2006.
The main need for additional space is for emergency medical services, Kelly said.
Hewitt asked if employees can work from home. Kelly said some can, but added there are "a significant number of county functions that just don't work remotely."
"Let's put a pin in this and keep talking about it," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
The current capital improvement plan calls for $8.8 million for be used for a new sheriff's office headquarters in fiscal 2024, with another $910,000 in fiscal 2025 and $24.46 million in fiscal 2026.
Sheriff's Office Capt. David Yingling said there is 20,000 square feet in the current building, but 45,000 is needed. Yingling noted that the previous commissioners board decided to fund a headquarters building behind the Maryland State Police barrack in Leonardtown.
Among public works projects mentioned by department director Jim Gotsch is a need to replace 280 culverts throughout the county that are larger than 36 inches in diameter and an expansion of the North County Farmers Market.
Gotsch also noted that the College of Southern Maryland has plans to build a new conference center along Route 5 at its campus in Leonardtown. The county is required to fund 25% of the project, he said.
Cudmore said she would ask the college's new president, Yolanda Wilson, to address the commissioners early in the new year.
Some $2.3 million would go for a boardwalk at the new Shannon Farm Park south of Lexington Park, Gotsch said.
Kim Howe, director of capital planning with St. Mary's County Public Schools, noted two new projects include replacing a chiller at Chopticon High School and adding chillers at four elementary schools to take advantage of a copay of 58% from the state. Adding new chillers at the four elementary schools — Benjamin Banneker, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville and White Marsh — would extend the life of their HVAC systems, she said.
At the morning meeting, Cudmore announced the county finance department's new deputy director, Joy Sapp, who replaced Jody Quasney.
Cudmore noted that the next budget work session will be Jan. 10 on the operating budget, with a followup on the capital improvement plan on Feb. 14.